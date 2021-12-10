Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at 'Black Adam' Costume

Dwayne Johnson has officially made his DC Extended Universe debut with the reveal of his Black Adam costume.

In the new issue of Total Film, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is front and center on the cover, teasing fans of what to expect from the anti-hero's costume. Johnson took to Twitter to announce the cover, which depicts the Black Adam costume in its electrifying glory. Accompanying the cover Johnson writes, "The world needed a hero, instead it got me ~ Black Adam." In his interview with Total Film, Johnson shares his "10 year journey of bringing the Khandaq disrupter to the big screen."

The anti-hero film follows the storyline of an ancient character who has the power of Shazam. Despite only announcing his involvement with the role a few years ago, Johnson has long been associated with the character. In the comics, the character was considered a villain initially but has later evolved into the anti-hero associated with the Justice Society, the Justice League as well as others. Johnson has long had his own vision of how Black Adam would fit in the DCEU, with the tagline being, "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022.