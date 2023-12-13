Dwayne Johnson will return to the ring as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in new Benny Safdie movie

The Rock has teamed with the "Uncut Gems" filmmaker for A24's upcoming "The Smashing Machine."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is stepping back into the ring for Benny Safdie's next A24 feature about the legendary wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr.

Johnson is set to star as the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion in The Smashing Machine, which will be written and directed by Safdie. The film will tell the no-holds-barred story of Kerr at the peak of his career and explore his struggles with addiction.

Kerr was previously the subject of the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, which refers to the nickname he earned due to his fighting style in the ring.

Johnson, who started his career as a professional wrestler before foraying into Hollywood, will also produce alongside Safdie, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush, and David Koplan.



"Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying," A24's Noah Sacco said in a statement. "We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”

Johnson, who went by The Rock in the ring, made his WWE debut in 1996 and became an eight-time WWE Championship and two-time WCW Championship winner. By 2001, Johnson moved into films, starring in blockbusters The Mummy Returns, Race to Witch Mountain, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jungle Cruise, and the Fast and Furious franchise.

He most recently appeared in Black Adam, Red Notice, and the NBC sitcom based on his life Young Rock, which was recently canceled after three seasons.

Safdie, who last stepped behind the camera with brother Josh for Uncut Gems, most recently appeared in front of the camera in films Oppenheimer and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and series The Curse.

