Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Sweetly Crashes His Jimmy Fallon Interview as She Plays the Ukulele

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dawyne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson isn't the only superstar in his family!

The actor's mother, Ata Johnson, stole the show during his virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon asked Dwayne, 48, if his mother played the ukulele, the actor said, "Oh yes," and then called off-screen to his mother, "She's right here."

As Ata, 72, appeared on the screen, she showed off her ukulele and treated Fallon, 46, to a rendition of the Samoan song "Savalivali Means Go For a Walk," which Dwayne sang with her.

"Savalivali means go for a walk / Tautalatala means too much talk," they sang in unison as Ata played the instrument. "Alofa ia te oe means I love you / Take it easy, faifai lemu."

To the Baywatch star's surprise, Ata announced, "We have one more!" to which the actor said, "No we don't have one more! What's happening?"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dawyne Johnson

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mom with a New Home for Christmas — and She Cries Tears of Joy

Ata then began an impromptu song to Fallon, singing along with her son, "We love you, Jimmy / Oh, yes, we do / We love you, Jimmy / and that is true. When we're away from you/we're blue. Oh Jimmy, we love you."

Fallon couldn't contain his delight as he said, "Oh my — I love you! I'm sending love right back to you."

"Mom just crushed by the way! You just stole the interview," the talk show host continued. "You're unbelievable. You are a superstar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dwayne laughed and said, "I love when she goes, 'We have one more!' We do?"

Story continues

Before leaving the interview, Ata wished Fallon goodbye and then sweetly gave Dwayne a kiss on the forehead before walking away.

On Thursday night, the Hobbs & Shaw star shared a video of the moment on his Instagram account, writing, "A career first...singing with my mom @atajohnson on @fallontonight 😂🎶🤦🏽."

"My mom ADORES @jimmyfallon like a son, so I thought she'd love to come on impromptu style and sing him a song w/ her ukulele," he explained. "But after the first song finishes she says , 'We've got one more'.... to which I said, 'NO WE DON'T HAVE ONE MORE'... 😂😂😂 🛑 But she started strumming anyway and the moment she started singing..'WE LOVE YOU JIMMYYYYY OH YES WE DOOOOO....'I fell in lock step with her and started singing too 🤷🏾‍♂️."

He added, "At this point I surrendered any control and power I thought I had and just let this big ol' slice of goodness pie 🥧😇 ☺️ be enjoyed!!!! I'm a lucky son of a gun to have such a positive force of a mama. What a happy soul she's got 🙏🏾I'll admit, her mana is pretty infectious ✨."