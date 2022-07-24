Dwayne Johnson makes epic Black Adam entrance at Comic-Con

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Dwayne Johnson was surrounded by crackling electricity and swirling smoke as he made an epic entrance to the Comic-Con stage.

The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention.

Addressing fans at the famous Hall H he warned them that the superhero universe would “never be the same again”.

2022 Comic Con – Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel
The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Blue sparks flew in the darkness as special lanyards given to attendees flashed blue ahead of the second panel on the third day of the world famous convention.

“Hall H you have been warned the DC universe will never be the same again,” he declared.

Fans were treated to an extended look at the film with explosive footage showing Johnson deflecting bullets and smashing helicopters into each other.

“I heard Black Adam was here, that was some cool s***,” Johnson joked as he returned to the stage alongside his fellow cast members Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Johnson told fans that fellow cast-member Pierce Brosnan sent his love, but was unable to attend the convention.

“The journey for Black Adam has been long and filled with passion, with commitment and grit. It’s been easily 10 years,” he said.

“The journey has been an incredible one.

“To be here to watch Black Adam levitate and throw lightning like he was handing out candy, it’s a dream come true.”

Collet-Serra admitted that he was “shy” and that the panel was his “worst nightmare”.

The film is scheduled for a UK release of October 21.

