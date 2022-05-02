Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kelsie Gibson
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dwayne Johnson
    Dwayne Johnson
    American actor and professional wrestler
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been going strong for almost 15 years now.

The actor and music producer first met in 2006 when Johnson was filming the comedy The Game Plan and eventually started dating a year later.

Since going public with their romance, they have given us several glimpses of their love story, both on the red carpet and on social media.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson told PEOPLE in 2012 (he was previously married to producer Dany Garcia, mother to his eldest daughter Simone). "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b----."

After welcoming daughters Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Johnson in December 2015 and April 2018, respectively, Johnson and Hashian officially tied the knot on Aug. 18, 2019.

From their first red carpet to their family milestones, take a look back at Johnson and Hashian's relationship timeline.

RELATED: The Rock's Cutest Moments with Wife Lauren Hashian

2006: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian meet on the set of The Game Plan

The Game Plan
The Game Plan

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's unclear just exactly how Johnson and Hashian crossed paths, but they first met while Johnson was filming his hit family comedy The Game Plan.

2007: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian start dating

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Christopher Polk/Getty

In 2007, Johnson and Garcia announced they were splitting up after 10 years of marriage in a statement to PEOPLE. "While certain aspects of our relationship have changed, we are both vitally important to each other's lives," their statement read.

"We will continue to advance and manage our business interests, our philanthropic efforts and most importantly the raising of our child together, as a loving team. We've been fortunate enough to spend the last 17 years together as a couple and look forward to spending the rest our lives together as best friends and business partners."

That same year, Johnson and Hashian (pictured above in 2014) started dating.

2012: Dwayne Johnson opens up about finding love again

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Aaron Davidson/Getty

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2012, Johnson briefly opened up about Hashian as he talked about finding love again after his split from Garcia.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson said. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b----."

Additionally, Johnson's ex Garcia opened up about how they have remained good friends after their split.

"He has a strong sense of family," Garcia told PEOPLE about Johnson." "We have that extra layer of trust that can only come from family. We are just a different family, and we keep adding new people."

March 2013: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian make their red carpet debut as a couple

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Almost six years after they first started dating, Johnson and Hashian walked the first red carpet together as they attended the premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation in Hollywood.

April 2015: Dwayne Johnson steps out with his blended family

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

For the Fast & Furious 7 premiere in April 2015, Johnson was surrounded by his biggest supporters. In addition to posing alongside Hashian, he also brought along his daughter Simone and mother Ata Johnson, making the event a family affair.

May 2015: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend his hand and footprint ceremony

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Johnson had Hashian by his side during his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in May 2015. The two could be seen smiling for the cameras as they posed on the carpet.

June 2015: Dwayne Johnson calls Lauren Hashian his "better half"

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Todd Williamson/Getty

During an interview with Esquire published in June 2015, Johnson made sure to give Hashian a shoutout as he talked about his life in the public eye.

"We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn't mentioned and my daughter isn't mentioned," he said. "I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there."

He added, "You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool shit and success that I've been lucky enough to get? That doesn't happen unless the home life is solid."

December 2015: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcome their first child together

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

The Rock/Instagram

On Dec. 16, 2015, Johnson and Hashian welcomed a baby girl named Jasmine. The newborn marked the first child for Hashian and the second for Johnson.

"Christmas came early!" Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. "Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning ... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful."

RELATED: Every Time Dwayne Johnson & His Daughters Were Too Cute to Handle

November 2016: Dwayne Johnson talks about how Lauren Hashian will react to his Sexiest Man Alive title

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After Johnson was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, he opened up about how he thought Hashian might react to his new title.

While he noted that she was definitely "going to freak," he teased that she wouldn't be too surprised. "The good thing is she already thinks I'm the Sexiest Man Alive," he said, before adding, "She's going to yell loudly, she's going to scream."

During his cover story interview, Johnson also opened up about how they have "the greatest relationship," because they know how to make each other laugh. "First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything," he said. "Nothing is off limits in our house. And it's the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything."

December 2017: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend his Walk of Fame ceremony

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In addition to putting his handprints in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre, Johnson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2017. For the special event, Johnson was joined by Hashian and their daughter Jasmine, who completely stole the spotlight during the ceremony.

August 2018: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcome their second child together

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

The Rock/Instagram

In December 2017, Johnson announced the exciting news that he and Hashian were expecting another child together.

"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT'S A GIRL," Johnson wrote alongside a photo of their daughter. "@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby."

The couple eventually welcomed their baby girl, Tiana Gia, on April 17, 2018.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," Johnson captioned the father-daughter hospital snap. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

August 2019: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian get married

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

After over a decade of dating, Johnson and Hashian officially tied the knot on Aug. 18, 2019, during an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Following their nuptials, the couple shared a handful of wedding photos, which included their two daughters as flower girls.

August 2020: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Lauren Hashian The Rock
Lauren Hashian The Rock

Jon Brandon Cruz/Liam Underwood Lauren Hashian and Dwyane Johnson

On their first wedding anniversary, Hashian celebrated by releasing a heartfelt song that she first presented privately to Johnson during their wedding a year prior.

"'Step into a Love Like This' is the most personal and rewarding song I've ever written," Hashian said in a press release. "Personal because every word is from my heart and rewarding because I had the honor of surprising the man I now call my husband with this song on the day we were married in Hawaii in front of our family, friends, and two beautiful daughters, Jazzy and Tia."

November 2021: Dwayne Johnson brings his family out for the Red Notice premiere

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian&#x002019;s Relationship&#xa0;Timeline
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In November 2021, Johnson brought his blended family together for the premiere of his film Red Notice. For the event, he was joined by Hashian, his mother Ata Johnson, and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. And the film was truly a family affair: Garcia produced the film alongside Johnson, and Hashian co-wrote the song "On the Run" for the movie.

"So proud for everyone, and proud to share it together with all of the energy in the air this evening!! @therock @atajohnson @rawsonthurber @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco ❤️," Hashian captioned a handful of photos from the event.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured. Defensemen Tho

  • Sharks fan gets creative with latest troll of hated Golden Knights

    The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.

  • Winnipeg Jets down playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 in penultimate game

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck found some satisfaction with backstopping the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the top-flight Calgary Flames on Friday. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (38-32-11), which concludes its season Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. “It's nice, but it doesn't put a Band-Aid on anything. It still sucks,” Hellebuyck said of the Jets missing the playoffs. “But it is nice knowing that we can win and we're not giving up, so that'

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Auger-Aliassime moves on at Estoril Open with victory over Tabener

    ESTORIL, Portugal — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open tennis tournament with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain's Carols Tabener on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, struggled in the first set, winning just 38 per cent of first-serve points despite being accurate on his first serve 91 per cent of the time. He saved just one of the four break-point chances he faced. The match turned around in the second set when A

  • Zach Hyman's overtime winner sends Oilers to 5-4 victory over Sharks

    EDMONTON — There wasn't anything left to play for, but the Edmonton Oilers still kept their hot streak going as playoff preparation. Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime as the Oilers overcame a dreadful start to record a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers (48-27-6) who tied a franchise record for most consecutive games with a point at home, going 13-0-1 i

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as

  • Stars and sleepers: Players to watch as the NHL playoffs get underway

    It’s time for the NHL playoffs, where some of the world’s best hockey players are sure to up their game as they chase the Stanley Cup. Here are five stars who are likely to dazzle and delight during the playoffs, and five others who could be poised for a breakout performance. STARS CONNOR MCDAVID: One of the league's best got even better this season. McDavid already set career highs in points (123), goals (44) and assists (79) heading into the Oilers' season finale on Friday, with highlight-reel

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Minjee Lee shoots 63, leads Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko after the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship. Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's West Coast swing. “I took Monday off. Didn’t even come to the course,” Lee said. “Tuesday, I played nine holes and then I

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi

  • Pascal Siakam on Embiid’s 4th-quarter antics: ‘That’s on him to celebrate however he wanted’

    Following Toronto’s blowout loss in Game 6 to the Sixers, ending the Raptors’ season, Pascal Siakam tried to explain what went wrong in the second half, what it’s like battling against friend and countryman Joel Embiid and how he felt about his taunting in the fourth quarter, what the Raptors can take away from this season, and more.

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • Brandon University apologizes after report finds soccer coach sexually harassed players

    Brandon University is apologizing to students who experienced abuse and sexual harassment while taking part in its women's soccer program, and says it plans to conduct a full review of its sports programs. The apology comes after the Winnipeg Free Press reported earlier this week that an external investigation found soccer coach Jesse Roziere repeatedly abused his position of power over young female athletes, and demonstrated a pattern of sexually harassing behaviour. A copy of the report obtain

  • Youth swim club serving Edmonton's Ukrainian community fights for chance to compete

    A swim club serving youth in Edmonton's Ukrainian community, including newcomers to Canada, is fighting to become affiliated with the sport's provincial governing body. About 70 young athletes between the ages of five and 17 train multiple times per week with the non-profit Race-Pace Swim Club, but despite the club's name, they can't race at swim meets because their team is not affiliated with Swim Alberta. Head coach Pylyp Zvonkov said the club also struggles to book pool time almost every mont

  • Unbeaten Montreal fighter Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse confident ahead of UFC debut

    With a UFC contract under his belt and a hamburger named after him, unbeaten Montreal welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse is already making his mark. Lainesse, with former UFC contender Patrick (The Predator) Cote in his corner, won his way into the UFC with a 97-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in November. Now the two look to continue their winning ways Saturday on a televised Fight Night card in Las Vegas where Lainesse (8-0-0) makes his UFC debut against American (Gifted

  • Stamkos scores 3, Lightning rally to beat Islanders 6-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the New York Islanders 6-4 Friday night in the season finale. Corey Perry, Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed by two before scoring five times in the third period. Ondrej Palat added three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots as the Lightning (51-23-8) secured third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay, which wi