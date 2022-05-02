Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been going strong for almost 15 years now.

The actor and music producer first met in 2006 when Johnson was filming the comedy The Game Plan and eventually started dating a year later.

Since going public with their romance, they have given us several glimpses of their love story, both on the red carpet and on social media.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson told PEOPLE in 2012 (he was previously married to producer Dany Garcia, mother to his eldest daughter Simone). "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b----."

After welcoming daughters Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Johnson in December 2015 and April 2018, respectively, Johnson and Hashian officially tied the knot on Aug. 18, 2019.

From their first red carpet to their family milestones, take a look back at Johnson and Hashian's relationship timeline.

2006: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian meet on the set of The Game Plan

It's unclear just exactly how Johnson and Hashian crossed paths, but they first met while Johnson was filming his hit family comedy The Game Plan.

2007: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian start dating

In 2007, Johnson and Garcia announced they were splitting up after 10 years of marriage in a statement to PEOPLE. "While certain aspects of our relationship have changed, we are both vitally important to each other's lives," their statement read.

"We will continue to advance and manage our business interests, our philanthropic efforts and most importantly the raising of our child together, as a loving team. We've been fortunate enough to spend the last 17 years together as a couple and look forward to spending the rest our lives together as best friends and business partners."

That same year, Johnson and Hashian (pictured above in 2014) started dating.

2012: Dwayne Johnson opens up about finding love again

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2012, Johnson briefly opened up about Hashian as he talked about finding love again after his split from Garcia.

Additionally, Johnson's ex Garcia opened up about how they have remained good friends after their split.

"He has a strong sense of family," Garcia told PEOPLE about Johnson." "We have that extra layer of trust that can only come from family. We are just a different family, and we keep adding new people."

March 2013: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian make their red carpet debut as a couple

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Almost six years after they first started dating, Johnson and Hashian walked the first red carpet together as they attended the premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation in Hollywood.

April 2015: Dwayne Johnson steps out with his blended family

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

For the Fast & Furious 7 premiere in April 2015, Johnson was surrounded by his biggest supporters. In addition to posing alongside Hashian, he also brought along his daughter Simone and mother Ata Johnson, making the event a family affair.

May 2015: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend his hand and footprint ceremony

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

Johnson had Hashian by his side during his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in May 2015. The two could be seen smiling for the cameras as they posed on the carpet.

June 2015: Dwayne Johnson calls Lauren Hashian his "better half"

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

During an interview with Esquire published in June 2015, Johnson made sure to give Hashian a shoutout as he talked about his life in the public eye.

"We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn't mentioned and my daughter isn't mentioned," he said. "I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there."

He added, "You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool shit and success that I've been lucky enough to get? That doesn't happen unless the home life is solid."

December 2015: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcome their first child together

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

On Dec. 16, 2015, Johnson and Hashian welcomed a baby girl named Jasmine. The newborn marked the first child for Hashian and the second for Johnson.

"Christmas came early!" Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. "Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning ... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful."

November 2016: Dwayne Johnson talks about how Lauren Hashian will react to his Sexiest Man Alive title

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

After Johnson was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, he opened up about how he thought Hashian might react to his new title.

While he noted that she was definitely "going to freak," he teased that she wouldn't be too surprised. "The good thing is she already thinks I'm the Sexiest Man Alive," he said, before adding, "She's going to yell loudly, she's going to scream."

During his cover story interview, Johnson also opened up about how they have "the greatest relationship," because they know how to make each other laugh. "First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything," he said. "Nothing is off limits in our house. And it's the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything."

December 2017: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend his Walk of Fame ceremony

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

In addition to putting his handprints in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre, Johnson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2017. For the special event, Johnson was joined by Hashian and their daughter Jasmine, who completely stole the spotlight during the ceremony.

August 2018: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcome their second child together

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

In December 2017, Johnson announced the exciting news that he and Hashian were expecting another child together.

"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT'S A GIRL," Johnson wrote alongside a photo of their daughter. "@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby."

The couple eventually welcomed their baby girl, Tiana Gia, on April 17, 2018.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," Johnson captioned the father-daughter hospital snap. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

August 2019: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian get married

After over a decade of dating, Johnson and Hashian officially tied the knot on Aug. 18, 2019, during an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Following their nuptials, the couple shared a handful of wedding photos, which included their two daughters as flower girls.

August 2020: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Lauren Hashian The Rock

Jon Brandon Cruz/Liam Underwood Lauren Hashian and Dwyane Johnson

On their first wedding anniversary, Hashian celebrated by releasing a heartfelt song that she first presented privately to Johnson during their wedding a year prior.

"'Step into a Love Like This' is the most personal and rewarding song I've ever written," Hashian said in a press release. "Personal because every word is from my heart and rewarding because I had the honor of surprising the man I now call my husband with this song on the day we were married in Hawaii in front of our family, friends, and two beautiful daughters, Jazzy and Tia."

November 2021: Dwayne Johnson brings his family out for the Red Notice premiere

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline

In November 2021, Johnson brought his blended family together for the premiere of his film Red Notice. For the event, he was joined by Hashian, his mother Ata Johnson, and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. And the film was truly a family affair: Garcia produced the film alongside Johnson, and Hashian co-wrote the song "On the Run" for the movie.

"So proud for everyone, and proud to share it together with all of the energy in the air this evening!! @therock @atajohnson @rawsonthurber @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco ❤️," Hashian captioned a handful of photos from the event.