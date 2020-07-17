Dwayne Johnson, Khloé Kardashian and more steal the spotlight in ‘30 Rock’ special

On Thursday, the cast of 30 Rock returned to NBC for a one time special, and they were joined by a slew of celebrities. Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Khloé Kardashian, and Gwen Stefani made cameos and nailed punchlines.

For fans of the show, which went off the air in 2013, it was a great opportunity to reconnect with the hilarious and absurd characters. The show’s voice and comedy proved to still be top notch, as well.

While many viewers had positive reactions on social media to the special, some felt it was a little heavy handed with promotions. NBC made sure to heavily feature the stars of their new shows coming out in the Fall. The special also made several references to Peacock, which is NBC’s newly launched streaming service.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Still, it was awesome seeing Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), and of course Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan).

The fit and finish of the special was also very impressive, considering everything was shot by the actors in isolation. The episode ended with a behind-the-scenes look at production, much of which were family members recording performances on their phones.

For more on 30 Rock, visit NBC.com.

See the hilariously terrible answer NFL legend Bruce Smith gave on ‘Family Feud’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.