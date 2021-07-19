Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Reveals What Emily Blunt 'Hated' About His Jungle Cruise Performance

The Jungle Cruise set was full of "love" and "laughter" — but there was one thing Emily Blunt hilariously detested about costar Dwayne Johnson's performance.

In a PEOPLE exclusive featurette for Disney's Jungle Cruise, the two stars can be seen bickering back and forth about Johnson's delivery of puns, a callback to the iconic Disney theme park ride the movie is based on.

"I loved saying the puns because that's my bag," Johnson, 49, says in the clip with a shrug. "Emily hated it!"

Turning to his costar, the actor asked Blunt, 38, "You don't like the puns? Why?"

Blunt responded, well, bluntly. "Because I think it's the way you say them," she said, causing Johnson to laugh.

Besides the delivery of puns, Johnson and Blunt's time working together on the upcoming film was nothing short of fun.

Frank Masi/ Disney Enterprises Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

"Dwayne Johnson has become my most enormous buddy," she said.

Johnson echoed her sentiments saying of the actress, "There's nothing she can't do."

Disney's upcoming movie finds Blunt's Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal, hiring Johnson's character, Frank, a river guide tasked with guiding her to it.

Last week, Blunt and Johnson sat down with Access where they jokingly said their kiss scene in the film was probably their hardest one to do.

"I literally had to turn to Jaume [Collet-Serra], our director, and said, 'How many of these do you need?' " Blunt said while joking. "I had to get drunk for it."

Johnson laughed and said, "Wow," before adding, "I had to get high for it!"

Filming the movie was "nostalgic" for the pair and the crew, Blunt revealed, as she compared Jungle Cruise to being similar to other films such as Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone.

"It was so warm and joyful," Blunt said of filming. "I think we all felt nostalgic about making it."

Jungle Cruise is in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 30.