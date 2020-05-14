Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Package ‘Ball and Chain’ Lands at Netflix

The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero package “Ball and Chain” has landed at Netflix, the company announced on Thursday. Johnson and Blunt co-star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” which will be released next summer.

Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon will write the script based on the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. “Ball and Chain” follows a troubled married couple that receive superpowers that only work when they are together.

Producers are Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Kevin Misher for Misher Films, and Emily Blunt for Ledbury Productions. Executive Producers are Andy Berman for Misher Films, and Scott Lobdell.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life,” Johnson told TheWrap in a statement.

Johnson most recently starred in Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level which grossed over $796 million worldwide, the continuation of the 2017 blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He is in production on Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and Netflix is currently in development on John Henry and The Statesmen with Johnson attached to star and produce. Johnson also recently announced the return of “The Titan Games” airing on May 25 on NBC in which he serves as host and producer.

Blunt has reprised her role in A Quiet Place Part II which will premiere later this year and is currently in post production on Wild Mountain Thyme.



“Dwayne and Emily have a chemistry together that is unmatched in our business right now. They are the perfect duo to bring Emily V. Gordon’s electric superhero story to life, and take the world of Ball and Chain to new heights,” added Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film. “We couldn’t be happier to be in business with Emily Blunt, as well as continue our relationship with Dwayne, Seven Bucks and Kevin Misher.”

Johnson is repped by WME, TGC Management and Gang Tyre. Blunt is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer. Gordon is repped by repped by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

