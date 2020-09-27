Dwayne Johnson Drops People’s Elbow On Trump, Endorsing Joe Biden For President & Kamala Harris For Veep: Watch



Watch here as Dwayne Johnson throws his endorsement for president to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential partner Kamala Harris. Johnson not only spurns President Donald Trump with the endorsement, he does a whole interview with the Dems on his social media outlets. It’s the first time Johnson has endorsed a political candidate, citing compassion and soul as attributes for Biden, and noted that Harris is a “certified badass.”Â Watch here.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.