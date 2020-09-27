Dwayne Johnson Drops People’s Elbow On Trump, Endorsing Joe Biden For President & Kamala Harris For Veep: Watch

Watch here as Dwayne Johnson throws his endorsement for president to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential partner Kamala Harris. Johnson not only spurns President Donald Trump with the endorsement, he does a whole interview with the Dems on his social media outlets. It’s the first time Johnson has endorsed a political candidate, citing compassion and soul as attributes for Biden, and noted that Harris is a “certified badass.”Â Watch here.
