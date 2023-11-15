Dwayne Johnson Breaks Into 'You're Welcome' from “Moana” as He Reveals He's Shooting Live-Action Remake Next

The actor previously announced that the live-action reimagining of the 2016 Disney animated film will hit theaters on June 27, 2025

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection, Getty Images Dwayne Johnson confirms he is filming the live-action adapation of "Moana."

What can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson say except, “You’re welcome!”

On Monday, the actor, 51, confirmed he will soon embark on production for the live-action adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film Moana.

“My next project that I will be shooting is a live-action version of Moana,” he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“You’re real life Maui!” host Jimmy Fallon exclaimed at the fact that Johnson will be reprising his role as the shapeshifting demigod.

“I am the real life Maui. Thank you guys very much. I’m so excited about this,” added Johnson.

.@TheRock confirms a live-action remake of “Moana” is happening and celebrates by singing an impromptu version of “You’re Welcome”! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/jMxIUJnW2q — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 14, 2023

The Black Adam star also shared that the “incredible” Hamilton director Thomas Kail will helm the upcoming project, with Lin Manuel-Miranda returning as a songwriter for all the original music featured in the animated version.



“I cannot wait. Here's the thing, Jimmy, listen,” Johnson said before he grabbed a mic and broke into song with the lyrics to his character’s hit song “You’re Welcome.” Fallon joined in at the chorus.

The live-action reimagining of Moana was first revealed to be in the works when Johnson announced the upcoming project during Disney’s 2023 shareholder meeting in April.



"Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen!" Johnson wrote in the caption of his announcement on Instagram.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Everett Dwayne Johnson and his character Maui in "Moana."

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," he continued. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

"We're honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson added before ending the announcement with a nod to his character’s magical fish hook in an emoji after he quoted the lyrics to “You’re Welcome.”

In a video he filmed with his daughters Tiana, 5, and Jasmine, 7, on a Hawaiian beach to announce the project, Johnson promised the return the titular Disney princess plus “Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village" and "the beautiful, powerful ocean.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Everett Moana (voice: Auli'i Cravalho), Maui (voice: Dwayne Johnson)

Not long after the announcement, Johnson revealed that the upcoming live remake is slated to release in theaters on June 27, 2025.

“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. Far beneath in some cases,” he quoted the titular character in a June Instagram post, which featured a photo of a Hawaiian island with the Moana track "Tulou Tagaloa" sung by Olivia Foa'i playing.

“It’s my privilege to share our legends, songs, and dance of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families. Love & mana," the wrestler-turned-actor concluded.



