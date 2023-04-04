Dwayne Johnson announces Moana live-action remake is ‘in the works’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced he’s partnered with Disney Studios to bring fans a new live-action remake of Moana.

During the Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on Monday (3 April), Johnson said a reimagining of the animated 2016 family adventure “is in the works”.

Accompanied by his two youngest daughters, Tia and Jasmine, on a beach in O‘ahu, Johnson said in a pre-recorded segment: “We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works.

“Moana, Grandma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful, powerful ocean and one more… What’s that guys? Oh, yours truly… Heihei the chicken! Kidding. Heihei is gonna be in it, but of course, Maui will be in it too.”

The popular Disney musical featured Johnson as the voice of the demigod Maui, who joins forces with the titular Moana (Auli’I Cravalho), on a dangerous journey to save the world.

“Many of you may not know the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia,” the actor continued, adding that “in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I’m doing it in the spirit of my grandfather”.

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

The original Moana was a box office smash, earning more than $645m (£520m) worldwide.

“The heroine here isn’t another of Disney’s caucasian princesses but a rebellious and single-minded young Polynesian girl,” The Independent’s critic Geoffrey McNab praised in his four-star review of the movie.

“What impresses most here is the way the filmmakers combine the traditional Disney elements – the sentimentality, the slapstick and the iridescent animation – with a storyline rooted in South Sea island myth and culture.”

