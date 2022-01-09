Dwayne Hickman, Star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Dead at 87

Dwayne Hickman, star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and The Bob Cummings Show, has passed away, TVLine has confirmed. Surrounded by his loved ones, Hickman died Sunday morning in Los Angeles as a result of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was 87.

The actor’s first TV role was The Bob Cummings Show in 1955. He played the character Chuck MacDonald for 155 episodes, and honed his comedic craft with guidance from the legendary George Burns and Jack Benny. Five years later, he landed the starring role in his own series, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, which ran from 1959-1963 for a total of 148 episodes.

After earning his B.S. degree in Economics at Loyola University, Hickman resumed his career in film, starring in several teen movies including How to Stuff a Wild Bikini with Annette Funicello and Ski Party with Frankie Avalon. He also starred in the Academy Award-winning comedy western Cat Ballou with Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin.

Hickman returned to television in the 1970s, joining the corporate side of the industry as a network executive with CBS Television. He supervised shows such as Maude, M*A*S*H and Designing Women. He left the network to star and produce the CBS Movie of the Week, Bring Me The Head Of Dobie Gillis, and later, spent time behind the camera directing half-hour comedies.

His most recent credits include Clueless the TV series, where he played Tripp Mariens, and the 2001 TV-movie Surviving Gilligan’s Island.

