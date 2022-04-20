Dwayne Haskins' wife says QB was out walking to get gas before fatal accident, 911 audio reveals

In audio from multiple 911 calls released Wednesday, Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, told the operator her husband was stuck on the side of a busy interstate near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was walking to get gas the morning he died after being struck by a dump truck.

Kalabrya Haskins told the operator she was at home in Pittsburgh and had been trying to reach Haskins on his phone, but that service was eventually cut off, prompting her to make the 911 call so that officials could check on him.

In addition to the audio of the 911 calls, Florida Highway Patrol also released a traffic crash incident report Wednesday that indicated Haskins was struck by a second vehicle after the dump truck made initial contact.

The incident took place April 9, when Haskins was attempting to cross lanes of oncoming traffic on Interstate 595. He was 24.

Dwayne Haskins was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019, and spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He said he was going to call me back after he put gas in and I kept calling and kept calling," Kalabyra tells the operator. "He wasn't answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It's not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he's OK and if anything happened to him. ...

"That’s just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though."

By the time she was making the call, the dispatcher told Kalabrya that there was already an incident reported in the area. In the call, Kalabrya then provides identifying information for Haskins.

Though her name is redacted from the recording of the call, Kalabrya refers to Haskins as her husband. As she is put on hold while the dispatcher communicates with the emergency personnel at the scene of the incident, Kalabrya is heard praying.

In audio released from another 911 call, a witness at the scene is heard yelling: "What the (expletive) is wrong with you, get the (expletive) off the road."

That call got cut off after the witness apparently couldn't hear the 911 operator or had the phone away from their ear. The same person made another 911 call moments later and sounded distressed after Haskins had been struck.

"There was a man hit in front of me," the witness says in a follow-up call. "I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man."

The witness then provides her location as paramedics eventually arrive.

Audio from a second witness who called 911 informed the dispatcher that they stopped traffic on the interstate after the crash and said "he's got blood everywhere."

In a third call, a different witness says that there was a man lying in the "left-most" lane of the interstate.

In all, FHP released more than 23 minutes of audio from the 911 calls. TMZ first reported the audio release, which was also obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

According to the incident report released Wednesday, a witness observed Haskins walking south across the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Fort Lauderdale. Haskins entered the path of the dump truck in the center lane of the interstate, per police, leading to the front left part of the truck striking Haskins before it redirected him.

The report states that Haskins' body came to rest still in active lanes of the highway, lying in a prone position, facing east. According to the report, the driver of the second vehicle, a Subaru Outback, "took evasive maneuvers by veering left in the attempt to avoid striking" Haskins, but that the car's right tires and undercarriage "partially contacted" him. Both vehicles eventually came to controlled stops off to the shoulders of the interstate.

One witness said a third vehicle may have been involved, but no information was available to confirm or corroborate that.

According to the report, the crash took place at 6:36 a.m. Haskins was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:48 a.m. by Captain Rod Watkins of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

FHP has not concluded its investigation into the incident and said it can take up to 90 days to finalize all reports. No arrests were made.

Haskins was in South Florida at the time of the accident, training and bonding with his teammates in an outing set up by new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky at his Boca Raton home. Running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, wide receiver Chase Claypool were also in attendance, social media posts from players show.

Three memorials are planned in Haskins' honor — one on Saturday, April 23, in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, and a vigil planned for the next night at Haskins' high school, Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. There will also be a public celebration of Haskins' life, in which teammates, coaches, friends, family and loved ones will share stories to honor him. That visitation will take place Friday morning, with a full service at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh immediately following.

Contributing: Scooby Axson and Cydney Henderson

