Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dies at 24 After Being Struck by Vehicle

Dwayne Haskins, who signed as a quarterback to the Pittsburgh Steelers, died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on a South Florida highway. He was 24 years old.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595 to ESPN. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. There are currently no details available as to why the football player was on the highway at the time.

More from Variety

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization offered a statement on Haskins’ death from head coach Mike Tomlin on Saturday morning.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin’s statement reads. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest works, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Born in Highland Park, N.J. in 1997, Haskins attended Ohio State University after a successful stretch of football in high school. After a stellar 2018 season, Haskins was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football’s top player. He was then drafted as the 15th overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft.

After playing 16 games across two seasons for Washington, Haskins moved on to Pittsburgh, where he spent the 2021-2022 NFL season. He did not play in any regular season games, serving as the back-up to starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has since retired. Haskins signed a one-year contract with the organization in March and had been residing in South Florida to train with other players before the accident.

Story continues

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

“The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins,” the Ohio State athletic department shared in a statement. “We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.