Dwayne Haskins memorial service, vigil to be held in New Jersey, Maryland

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
Multiple services will be held in the coming days to honor Dwayne Haskins' life after the former NFL and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback was killed in South Florida early Saturday morning after he was hit by a dump truck.

A memorial service in New Jersey – where Haskins was born and raised until his high school years – will be held from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 23, at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, N.J.

A vigil also is planned for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 24, at Haskins' high school, Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss," Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr., parents of Haskins, said in a statement. "Anyone who knew Dwayne, knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak."

Dwayne Haskins Jr. arrives for the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern in December 2018.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of Haskins as a traffic homicide, but an investigation could take several weeks. The FHP determined Haskins, who was 24, attempted to cross Interstate 595 westbound on foot, was struck by a dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:37 a.m. on Saturday.

Haskins played two seasons at Ohio State, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018. He was the No. 15 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft by Washington, where he played two seasons before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

