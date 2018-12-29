Dwayne Haskins: Justin Fields is 'waiting to see what I’m doing'

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) is exploring a transfer. Could Ohio State be his landing spot? (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is expected to declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

He has already spoken to his potential replacement.

Haskins told reporters Saturday that Justin Fields, who is pursuing a transfer from Georgia, reached out to him. Ohio State is considered a favorable landing spot for Fields, a five-star recruit from the 2018 class who served as Jake Fromm’s backup for the Bulldogs.

But Fields’ transfer destination could be contingent upon Haskins, who finished third in the Heisman voting as a redshirt sophomore, leaving for the pros.

Haskins had nothing but positive things to say about Fields.

“He’s a freak of nature. Dude’s like 6-3, 230, rocked up. Freak athlete. He’s a great person, too,” Haskins said.

The two worked together in the summer with quarterback coach Quincy Avery, but also crossed paths during their high school careers. Could the connection lead Fields to Columbus?

“We worked out together over the summer. He’s unique in how much he wants to learn and how much he’s willing to commit himself to being great. He’s a great kid,” Haskins said. “He hit me up earlier and is waiting to see what I’m doing. I don’t know what he’s going to do yet.

“He just wanted to ask a couple questions and I answered for him. That’s pretty much it.”

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported last week that Ohio State and Oklahoma are the “two clear-cut choices” for Fields.

The two clear-cut choices for Fields are Ohio State and Oklahoma, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The appeals are clear – the quarterback acumen of the head coaches and the opportunity to play immediately.

“I think he’s looking at schools where he can go in and be the guy,” said a person with knowledge of Fields’ thinking. “If that’s not the case, why not just stay at UGA, you’d be repeating the same process.”

As for Haskins, Avery told Thamel that the Ohio State signal-caller would make the move to the NFL if he was given a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, that came to fruition.

Ohio St. QB Dwayne Haskins received a first round projection for 2019 NFL Draft from the NFL's college personnel advisory board, according to league and school sources. He is discussing his options with coaches and family but still plans to play in Rose Bowl, sources added. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 23, 2018





That could open the door for Fields to make his way to the Big Ten, where, if he’s declared eligible for 2019, he would compete with Tate Martell and others for the starting job under first-year head coach Ryan Day.

