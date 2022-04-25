Dwayne Haskins’ family, friends eulogize a loving man who was more than a football player

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Bushnell
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Pallbearers carry the casket of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football player Dwayne Haskins from a memorial service, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pallbearers carry the casket of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football player Dwayne Haskins from a memorial service, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

POTOMAC, Md. — Standing at the center of the prep football field that Dwayne Haskins Jr. once graced, his sister Tamia, with tears assembling in her eyes, told of a caring brother and “lifelong best friend” who doubled as Bullis High School’s rowdiest theatergoer.

To millions, Haskins was a superstar quarterback. To Tamia, he was a secret sharer, a jokester who wouldn’t hide his love for her, even around his friends. And on Oct. 27, 2018, he was a surprise.

Haskins, midway through the greatest football season of his life, flew home from Ohio State to Maryland for a Friday night show. Tamia, preparing to act in the high school play, saw him stroll into an auditorium lobby, beaming, and she burst with joy. Haskins watched her perform, then stayed for hours afterward, handing flowers to Tamia, signing autographs for others in attendance, and even helping put away chairs.

He took a genuine interest in his little sister’s budding theater career. “Whenever Dwayne could make it, he would always be in the front row, screaming, 'That's my sister!' ” Tamia said here Sunday.

“I have a show coming up in May,” she continued — but that’s when her voice began to shiver, her mind arriving at an unthinkable thought. “And I wish that he could see it.”

Dwayne Haskins, 24, died April 9 when he was struck by a truck on a Florida interstate. Two unbearable weeks later, his family, friends, teammates, coaches, mentors and others gathered for three memorial services, the first in Pittsburgh on Friday, the second near his hometown in New Jersey on Saturday, and the third here at his Maryland high school on Sunday night.

Haskins’ parents did not attend the Friday ceremony, but spoke at Saturday’s celebration of life, and comforted Tamia, their daughter, as she eulogized her brother on Sunday. Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya, sat in the front row of the bleachers, and occasionally lifted her sunglasses to wipe away tears.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day also spoke. Several members of the Washington Commanders, Haskins’ first NFL franchise — including owner Daniel Snyder, president Jason Wright, executive Doug Williams, and players Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and Kendall Fuller — were also in attendance.

But the celebration of Haskins’ life emphasized that he was so much more than a quarterback. His “irresistible smile,” which lit up the video board at Kline Alumni Stadium, had impacted so many people. Darren Haynes, the ceremony’s emcee, opened proceedings by asking anybody in the audience to raise their hand if Haskins had touched their life, and hundreds of arms shot into the air.

A dozen of them told stories about a selfless introvert who brightened days. About a big-time recruit who stuck around long after Bullis games to entertain lower-schoolers, and who, on one occasion, talked up a bench player enough to make the kids enamored with the bench player, too.

Tamia Haskins, with her parents by her side, eulogizes her brother at a memorial in Maryland.
Tamia Haskins, with her parents by her side, eulogizes her brother at a memorial in Maryland.

They told stories about an honors student. “He coulda been a lawyer. He coulda been a doctor,” his former advisor at Bullis said. “He coulda been an engineer. He coulda been a professor. He coulda been a teacher. And he woulda been a great coach. Because Dwayne was brilliant.”

Day, who was Haskins’ coordinator and QB coach at Ohio State, said his son “looks up to Dwayne just like a big brother.” The two would toss a football for up to 45 minutes after Buckeye practices, even before Haskins had claimed the starting role.

“And it wasn’t just about my son,” Day said. “He did that with so many other youngsters and people in the community. His compassion, the way he loved — I mean, he loved big. And that still lives on at Ohio State.

“In such a short time,” Day continued, “the impact he made on this earth — I just wish I had more time with him, and I know we all do here.”

The sun set as Day spoke. A hot afternoon gave way to a cool, breezy night. Floodlights illuminated this pristine sliver of private-school campus some 10 miles northwest of Washington D.C.

Then, a little after 8:30 p.m., those lights dimmed. A video-board slideshow commemorated Haskins’ life, which had been tragically short but nonetheless immensely fulfilling. As Beyonce’s “Heaven” rolled out of speakers, photos from Haskins’ childhood brought family members and friends to tears. There were prom photos, and graduation photos, and that “mega-smile” radiating down on everybody, even through a football helmet.

A few friends bowed their heads, stricken by emotion. Many exchanged extended hugs, bound by a mutual understanding of how difficult the past two weeks had been.

“Everybody's asking me, ‘Are you OK?’ ” Haskins’ mother, Tamara, had said at Saturday’s service. “And I'm just coming to the fact, it's OK to not be OK. Because I'm not OK.”

Mother, father and daughter strode slowly to the lectern at midfield when it was their turn to speak.

“I turned 21 on April 4. My brother died five days later on April 9,” Tamia said off the top, and she cried. “I didn't even have a full week of adulthood before I lost him.”

But she somehow spoke eloquently, remembering childhood fondly, and remembering their shared dreams. Her brother had accomplished so many of his in such a short window. “Unfortunately,” she said, “Dwayne won't physically be here to see what I accomplish.”

But she could “imagine him in heaven smiling down at me, which is the best spot in the house.” Through sniffles, she joked that he “can’t complain about the leg room [in the theater] anymore.”

“Dwayne,” she said, “you will have a front row view of me building my own legacy, honoring you through everything that I create and perform.

“I can hear you screaming ‘that’s my sister’ from heaven. And now you can be as loud as you want.

“Until I see you again, save me a seat. Because I have so much to share with you. I love you so much, bud.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.