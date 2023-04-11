Dwayne Haskins drugged before he was hit by truck in South Florida, family says in lawsuit

Dwayne Haskins was drugged, extorted and robbed before the NFL quarterback was fatally hit by a dump truck while walking intoxicated on a South Florida highway one year ago, his family claims in a lawsuit.

Haskins died when a truck ran him over on Interstate 595 in Broward County during the early morning hours of April 9, 2022 after the 24-year-old’s rented vehicle ran out of gas, according to authorities.

Prior to his death, the Pittsburgh Steelers field general had been out drinking “heavily” and had a significant amount of alcohol in his blood, according to reports from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death accidental due to blunt force trauma.

But that narrative doesn’t depict the entire story, his widow Kalabrya Haskins and parents assert in a wrongful death complaint filed March 23 in Broward.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Indianapolis. Haskins was named offensive player of the year when The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team was released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

Attorney Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm, which represents Haskins’ family, said in a statement provided to the Miami Herald on Monday night that “it is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy.”

Kalabrya Haskins accuses four people of drugging her then husband to blackmail and rob him of a “highly-expensive watch” — contributing to his death. She alleges a series of incidents unfolded in a Boca Raton hotel, a Palm Beach golf driving range, which also operates a restaurant and a bar, and a famous Miami nightclub. The operators of these establishments are one of more than a dozen defendants identified in the lawsuit.

Other defendants named in the civil complaint are the truck driver, the owner of the heavy machinery, a car rental company and the Florida Department of Transportation. Per the lawsuit, they all played a factor in Haskins’ death — from not properly maintaining their vehicles to obstructing the clear view of the people driving on I-595.

The Herald was unable to contact any of the defendants as of late Monday.

“The filing of this lawsuit is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy,” Ellsley said.