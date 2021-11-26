Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: That was not a portrait of who he is as a man

Melissa Rohlin: Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate”

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: "Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would've reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate"

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is.

Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: "I told him they were beauty marks."

Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart's rebounding and energy this week. "Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video."

Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart's return: "We missed his energy and his toughness inside."

Here's LeBron's explanation of what he thought happened in the scuffle with Isaiah Stewart. He understood why he was ejected, but did not agree with the league's decision to suspend him:

LeBron James said he has not been able to talk to Isaiah Stewart since the incident.

LeBron said hitting Isaiah Stewart was "definitely accidental" and that he's "not that type of player." He didn't think the suspension was warranted.

Add #Pistons Cory Joseph (sprained right ankle) to the injury report, though he’s probable for tonight at #Bucks.

Isaiah Stewart (suspension) and Killian Hayes (thumb sprain) are OUT.

#DFS – 1:37 PM

News & Views: With Isaiah Stewart suspended, how will #Pistons deal with less size?:

Anthony Davis was surprised the NBA suspended LeBron James.

“The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time.”

Isaiah Stewart faces LeBron on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/285Q1ADTJ8 – 11:12 PM

Shaquille O'Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart's aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.

#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow

sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 7:50 PM

#Pistons Dwane Casey on rebounding without Isaiah Stewart: "It's got to be gang rebounding … all the guards have to come in and help rebound."

Casey on Isaiah Stewart as a person: "He's a beautiful young man. Great family. … A sweetheart. … It's in the rear-view mirror now. It's behind us."

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart: "He's a tremendous young man that you want to take home to your family…he's a sweetheart and (the situation) is unfortunate."

News & Views: With Isaiah Stewart suspended, how will #Pistons deal with less size?:

Melissa Rohlin: Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 2. “That situation is in no way a reflection of who he is. Or I don’t think LeBron’s a dirty player. I think it’s an unfortunate situation for both men. But he reacted and he was remorseful for it. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / November 26, 2021

Melissa Rohlin: Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 3: “Great kid, young man. The kind of kid you want to take home to your family. Again, that was not a portrait of who he is as a man. Love him. He’s a part of our family. And for us, that’s in the rear view mirror.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / November 26, 2021

“There was a boxout on the free throw line. His elbow got kind of high, it got me — if you look, if you watch the film — it got me off balanced a little bit, and his elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim move, swim down on him, on his arm,” James said. “And when I swung down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face. And I knew right away. So, I knew right away I had caught some part of his head. So, I went over to apologize to him, and obviously, you guys saw what happened after that. But definitely accidental.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021