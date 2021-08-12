Dvision Network to host “Live Debate” on cryptocurrency legislation organized by Korean National Assembly

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain-based metaverse Dvision Network is set to become part of history in what promises to be an action-packed event. The NFT metaverse will be hosting the ‘’Live d ebate’’ on the Cryptocurrency Legislation and Improvement Measures organized by the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.





Live Debate to be broadcasted within Dvision Metaverse

The live debate will be conducted within the Dvision Metaverse on August 12, 2021, from 14:00 KST to 17:00 KST. The event is a landmark event initiated by the Korean Parliament in collaboration with the legislators from leading political parties such as the Democratic and People’s Power parties.

The issue of legislation of cryptocurrencies has emerged as a hot topic globally. Many in the financial sphere see improving existing KYC and AML compliance practices and tax filings as the way forward towards ensuring proper crypto regulations.

South Korea is regarded as an industry frontrunner in this aspect, and the debate will be addressing these core issues within the cryptocurrency industry. In addition, the debate is expected to attract experts, including the Korean National Assembly government officials, who will express their opinions on controversial issues within the cryptocurrency sphere.

The first speaker, Jeong Sangho, the CEO of Delio, a leading crypto finance company will be addressing the adoption of the custody and wallet business services from the legal perspective. The second speaker is a well-known lawyer Jo Wonhee (Chief Attorney at D’Light Law Firm), who will be discussing existing deficiencies in the Special Financial Information Law, that has been passed by the South Korean government in early March 2021 in order to initiate an early crypto regulation. The speaker is expected to emphasize the weak points in that key legislation and will address the improvements required to be made in the Special Financial Information Law.

Jeong Jiyeol, the Chairman of the Korean Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists Association, will be the last presenter, that will be providing insights to a methodology for the compliance with the “Travel Rule”, mandated by the FATF, that requires cryptocurrency operators, including exchanges and companies, to register the customer data and report it to the governmental bodies. This is expected to be one of the key presentations in the surge of the ongoing violations of AML and KYC practices, that disrupt the further improvement of the regulatory and legislative aspect of the emerging technology.

The “Live Debate” will be attended by several other high profile personalities, including Lee Jeongyeop, who is a Chief Judge at the Seoul Bankruptcy Court; Park Joo Young, a director of the Financial Innovation Division at the FSS; Lee Sangmu, a Security Authentication Team Leader at KISA, and lastly Jeong Jiyeol, who is a deputy professor at Law Department of Dankook University. The experts are going to engage in a lively debate in order to share their insights regarding several crucial topics in the cryptocurrency area, including but not limited to the taxation, legislation and regulatory efforts undertaken by the South Korean government.

Overall, the event is expected to be a major contribution to the advancement of legislative and regulatory efforts from the South Korean government towards the fast-growing crypto industry, whereas Dvision is making its contribution in this process, by conducting this event in its unique metaverse.

Dvision Network at the forefront of crypto adoption

The Debate is a major event for Dvision and shows the commitment of the blockchain metaverse towards crypto adoption in South Korea. Dvision has already created a 3D rendition of the event hall, and users will be able to connect live to the event from the Dvision Website and also Youtube .

Dvision Network is regarded as one of the top NFT metaverse platforms in the blockchain industry. The blockchain metaverse establishes a cutting-edge metaverse ecosystem by utilizing its own VR technology that helps to lower the entry barriers for all types of users across the globe.

