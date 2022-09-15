What’s New on DVD/Blu-ray in September: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Aline,’ Vintage George Romero, ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ and More

New Release Wall

“Elvis” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Baz Luhrmann’s obsessions are piled on top of other obsessions that are themselves mashed up with ongoing tendencies toward spectacle, extravagance and emotional extremes — that whole “Moulin Rouge!” ethos of Truth Beauty Freedom Love — and this big loud biopic/love letter to Elvis Presley is a visual and sonic blast, with an uncanny Austin Butler as the King (and a quite odd Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, but that’s also part of the fun). You don’t even have to like the late legend’s music to enjoy this juggernaut of sensation, just find a friend with a giant-screen TV (this one’s already available in 4K) and very loud sound.

Also available:

“Batman: The Long Halloween” (Deluxe Edition) (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The Caped Crusader has to hunt down a killer that strikes on various holidays in this two-part animated feature.

“The Black Phone” (Universal): A resourceful boy (with assistance from his visions-having little sister) has to escape a child-killer’s basement. That child-killer is played by a terrifying Ethan Hawke, so hang on.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): We just live with the dinosaurs now, and they take a long time in line at Starbucks.

“Lightyear” (Disney/Pixar): In case you were still unaware, it’s not a film about the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the “Toy Story” movies. It’s a representation of the movie young Andy saw about an astronaut named Buzz Lightyear that in turn spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the “Toy Story” movies. Got it?

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Lesley Manville stars as a widowed house cleaner in 1950s London who dreams of a beautiful Dior gown. When she comes into a small pile of money, she treks off to Paris to make that dream reality.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The Minions return for more adorable antics and gibberish. People who like this sort of thing (and there seem to be a lot of us) will like this sort of thing.

“The Munsters” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Rob Zombie’s ongoing Munster obsession finds its full flowering in this live-action feature. Don’t think there won’t be Dragula and Hot Rod Herman.

“Sound of Metal” (Criterion Collection): Darius Marder’s Academy Award–nominated film follows a musician (Riz Ahmed) confronting hearing loss and finding a new path in life.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel/Disney): Jane (Natalie Portman) is back, and she’s wielding Mjolnir in a four-quel that throws in comedy, tragedy and lots of superhero battling.

“Where The Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Based on the best-selling novel, it’s the story of a girl who raised herself on marshland and became a murder suspect. (In a weird twist, the novelist is allegedly wanted for questioning in an actual murder case herself.)

New Indie

“Tahara” (Film Movement): After this movie — a queer, Jewish coming-of-age film set at a funeral, and “Shiva Baby,” which was also a queer, Jewish coming-of-very-messy-age film set at a funeral — up-and-comer Rachel Sennott (who also steals scenes in “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” in the most hilariously annoying way) might be a little concerned about future typecasting. But since both “Shiva” and this film are winning indie entries, she’ll probably weather that career coincidence pretty well. It’s about two teenage girls (Madeline Grey DeFreece co-stars) discovering their bisexuality at the aforementioned memorial service.

Also available:

“Checkered Ninja” (Synergetic): A ninja doll that comes to life creates R-rated mayhem in this young adult animated comedy.

“The Cornshukker” (VHShitfest): This bizarre nightmare of the 90s, revived from a VHS copy of the original lost 16mm print, concerns a freakish yet peaceful forest creature whose existence is threatened by encroaching development.

“Faults” (Yellow Veil Pictures) A young woman’s parents send in a deprogrammer to remove her from a cult, with unintended consequences. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and directed by Riley Stearns (“Dual,” “The Art of Self-Defense”).

“Hearts Beat Loud” (Gunpowder & Sky): Feel-good comedy with Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons as father-daughter indie bandmates.

“Paradise Highway” (Lionsgate): Juliette Binoche is a hard-livin’ truck driver (yes, really, and that’s enough detail to make me want to watch it) who gets caught between crime and saving her brother Frank Grillo’s life.

“Summer of Blood” (Factory 25) Written and directed by Onur Tukel, who also stars, this 2014 loser-becomes-a-vampire comedy getting its first physical media release.

New Foreign

“Aline” (Samuel Goldwyn Films): Valerie Lemercier is Aline Dieu but not Celine Dion in this wild adaptation of famous French-Canadian pop singer named Celine Dion’s life story. Nothing makes much sense here, most notably filmmaker Lemercier’s decision to cast herself as “Aline” from age 6 to 56, but settling in and letting yourself be immersed in the weirdness is its own reward. It’s the most bonkers musical biopic you’ll see this year, and that probably makes Baz Luhrmann angry, but so be it. Oh, and Lemercier won the César Award for her performance, so you can take your little jokes somewhere else. Actually, you’ll still want your little jokes on hand.

Also available:

“After Blue (Dirty Paradise)” (Altered Innocence): Bertrand Mandico’s trippy lesbian sci-fi about a teenage girl on another planet and an assassin named Kate Bush.

“Bad Roads” (Film Movement): Natalya Vorozhbit’s debut feature tells four stories of people trapped by impossible circumstances in the war in Ukraine.

“Belle” (GKIDS/Shout Factory): This trippy, acclaimed anime retells the “Beauty and the Beast” legend in a virtual world where a shy young woman becomes the world’s favorite pop star. Now available in a 4K Collector’s Edition box set.

“Black Box” (Icarus Films) A meticulous French thriller about an aeronautics expert with a highly sensitive set of ears investigating a plane crash and finding more than he wants to know.

“Costa Brava, Lebanon” (Kino Lorber): Acclaimed filmmaker Mounia Akl’s story of a Lebanese family happily living off the grid, only to learn that the government is building a landfill next door.

“Donbass” (Film Movement): Acclaimed Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa’s Un Certain Regard winner at Cannes, an account of mid-2010s armed conflict in the Donbass region and the societal deterioration that results.

“Happening” (Image Entertainment): French filmmaker Audrey Diwan’s bracing story of abortion in the early 1960s is compassionate and forthright.

“The House of the Lost on the Cape” (11Arts/Shout Factory): Two lost children move into a house with a mysterious old woman in this ghostly anime.

“Karmalink” (GDE): Khmer-language sci-fi drama involving a teenage boy looking for answers about his past lives.

“Miracle” (Film Movement): A detective on the hunt for a missing Romanian nun involves social commentary (and maybe an actual miracle) in this crime drama.

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) Winner of the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, this coming of age drama from Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic is a tense exploration of adolescent independence.

“The Nan Movie” (Screen Media): British comedian Catherine Tate’s popular and beloved irascible-grandmother character gets her feature-length debut. Think Madea, but with tea.

“Preman: Silent Fury” (Well Go USA Entertainment): A deaf Indonesian gangster has to battle his former allies to protect his child.

“Reflection” (Film Movement): In Valentyn Vasyanovych’s harrowing drama, a Ukrainian surgeon becomes a prisoner of war and lives with the secrets of what he was forced to do by his captors

“Shalom Taiwan” (Outsider Pictures): A rabbi’s trip to Taiwan in a desperate search for funds to save his Buenos Aires synagogue leads to one surprise after another in this festival favorite.

“Sniper: The White Raven” (Well Go USA Entertainment): A Ukrainian physics teacher joins the army and becomes a sniper to get revenge on invading soldiers.

“Spitfire Over Berlin” (Shout! Studios) Callum Burn co-wrote and directed this British homage to war films of the 40s and 50s, based on true events surrounding intelligence gathering air missions during World War II.

New Doc

“Futura” (Grasshopper Film): Acclaimed Italian filmmakers Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, and Alice Rohrwacher (the latter directed “Happy as Lazzaro”) take their cues from Edgar Morin and Jean Rouch’s groundbreaking 1961 French documentary “Chronicle of a Summer.” The filmmakers point their cameras at Italy’s young people, gauging their moods, interpersonal concerns, politics and hopes for the future. The results are just as surprising and perhaps more pessimistic than one might expect. It turns out that the kids are already fed up and anxious about the world they’ve been handed, and they aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

Also available:

Bernard-Henri Levy Collection: (Cohen Media Group) France’s most well-known public intellectual and humanitarian activist has made several documentaries related to global justice issues and this two-disc set collects them. Included are: “The Will to See,” “The Battle of Mosul,” “Peshmerga,” and “The Oath of Tobruk.”

“Bitterbrush” (Magnolia Home Entertainment): Emelie Mahdavian’s documentary about two young women who herd and drive cattle on an Idaho mountain range

“Bloom Up” (Kino Lorber): An intimate study of an Italian married couple who run a pet shop and organize swinger parties during their off hours.

“Cinematographer” (Lightyear) If you care about film, then knowing names like Owen Roizman – the director of photography on films like “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist” — matters to you. This doc interviews a handful of veterans like Roizman, Donald M. Morgan, and Jack N. Green.

“The Earth is Blue as an Orange” (Film Movement): A single mother and her four children, stuck in Eastern Ukraine as the war rages, decide to turn a camera on themselves to document life under fire.

“Gallant Indies” (Icarus) A bracing record of opera singers and dances performing the French historical musical “Les Indes galantes” at Paris’s Opera Bastille, spinning the production into 21st century relevance for contemporary France.

“Invisible Imprints” (IndiePix Unlimited): A dozen Boston-based poets and dancers travel the Great Migration Trail from Jackson, Mississippi to Chicago, performing a piece about racism. This documentary follows their path and performances.

“Facing Nolan” (Unobstructed View): There have been very few Major League pitchers like Nolan Ryan, so naturally there should be a documentary about him, told from the point of view of the unlucky players who had to get a hit in spite of that arm.

“From Where They Stood” (Greenwich) A sober, stunning investigation into events largely hidden from history: prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp who secretly photographed events inside the walls.

“Monobloc” (Icarus Films Home Video): The Monobloc is the most widely used plastic chair in the world, a cheap piece of design that becomes a symbol of industrial waste, income inequality and global capitalism in this documentary.

“Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon” (MVD Visual) Tragically, legendary Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads was killed at age 25 in a plane crash, but this documentary preserves his legacy and contributions to metal.

“Unity Temple: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Modern Masterpiece” (Unobstructed View): Thoughtful documentary about the restoration of architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s 100-year-old public commission. Directed by Lauren Levine and narrated by Brad Pitt.

“We Are As Gods” (Greenwich Entertainment) Documentary about visionary Stewart Brand, activist in the 1960s environmental movement and the creator of “The Whole Earth Catalog,” who’s still working today for progressive change that incorporates technology.

“You Can’t Kill Meme” (Utopia) Hayley Garrigus’s doc about the rise and dominance of internet meme culture, for better and for worse.

“The Youth Governor” (Greenwich) Over 4000 teenagers practice civic engagement at model legislature and government conferences. This idealistic documentary reminds you what the next generation could aspire to and what the real-life process could be.

New Grindhouse

“The Amusement Park” (Shudder/RLJE): Once considered a lost film, this 1975 psychological thriller from “Night of The Living Dead” director George Romero has been given a 4K remaster, and the Blu-ray comes with more than 100 minutes of bonus content. And it’s one of Romero’s most unsettling films. Lincoln Maazel plays an elderly man lost in an amusement park where he is robbed, beaten and humiliated. Originally commissioned by the Lutheran Society to spotlight the problems of aging in the U.S., the finished film is a terrifying allegory about the indignities of growing old.

Also available:

“Ace High” (KL Studio Classics) Eli Wallach stars in this entertaining spaghetti Western about lots of amoral men stealing money back and forth from each other.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): It’s your favorite fisherman with a killer hook, back to forever stalk 90s teens in this highly entertaining bit of slasher silliness, available in 4K for the first time.

“Invaders from Mars” (Ignite Films): This sci-fi classic from 1953 (remade in the 80s by Tobe Hooper) gets a 4K restoration and re-release.

“Maid in Sweden” (Code Red): Inga (legendary Swedish softcore star Christina Lindberg) is a simple country milkmaid who goes to Stockholm and discovers sex — and that’s about all the plot you need from Scandinavian erotica of yore.

“Mercenary Fighters” (Kino Lorber): Violent 80s greatness from Cannon. Peter Fonda and Ron O’Neal shoot big guns.

“The Oblong Box” (KL Studio Classics): Vincent Price and Christopher Lee team up for this Edgar Allan Poe gothic horror tale of buried corpses not quite dead yet.

“Post Mortem” (Shout Factory): In the aftermath of World War I, a photographer who specializes in corpse portraits arrives at a village plagued by ghosts.

“The Reef: Stalked” (RLJE Films): Great White sharks, in real life, are not out to get you. However, in cinema they are some of the finest monsters, and watching them try to devour people — like in this thriller — never gets old.

“Terror Squad” (Code Red): Nuclear terrorists invade Indiana and kidnap some teenagers. Chuck Connors is there to take them down.

“Twice Told Tales” (KL Studio Classics): 1963 horror anthology film from Nathaniel Hawthorne stories, each story starring Vincent Price: “Dr. Heidegger’s Experiment,” “Rappaccini’s Daughter” and “The House of the Seven Gables” (not to be confused with the 1940 feature adaptation of “House,” which also featured Price).

New Classic

Ever have a favorite movie, but whenever you mention it to other people, more often than not you get a blank look? Due to a haphazard theatrical release and somewhat generic title, “Some Girls” (KL Studio Classics) seems to have gone below many people’s radars, but it’s a movie I’ve adored since I first saw it in 1989. Imagine my thrill at this new Blu-ray release, featuring an informative commentary track from director Michael Hoffman (who also answers some extra questions from historian Daniel Kremer). It’s a sophisticated sex comedy, but also a lovely look at aging and death, and also a story about what happens when outsiders try to invade the secret bonds and language of a close-knit family, starring a pre–”Gray’s Anatomy” Patrick Dempsey and a pre-Oscar Jennifer Connelly. If you’ve never heard of this one, I envy you getting to see it for the first time.

Also available:

“Abe Lincoln in Illinois” (Warner Archive Collection): Raymond Massey stars in this reverential biopic of the sixteenth President.

“Blow Out” (The Criterion Collection): Brian De Palma’s 1981 noir thriller stars Nancy Allen and John Travolta on the trail of an assassin. John Lithgow has never been more chilling.

“Bright Victory” (KL Studio Classics): Arthur Kennedy was nominated for an Oscar for playing a WWII soldier blinded by enemy fire who has to learn to adapt to civilian life in this 1951 social drama from Mark Robson.

“Canadian Bacon” (MVD Visual) Michael Moore’s only non-documentary was this 1995 comedy with John Candy that satirized US-Canada political engagement.

“Cool World” (Shout Factory): Brad Pitt gets the Roger Rabbit treatment in this bizarre 90s Ralph Bakshi bit of adult animation.

“The Cop” (“Un Condé”) (KL Studio Classics): 1970 French crime thriller brings tension and style with Michel Bouquet as a corrupt cop.

“Le Corbeau” (The Criterion Collection): Henri-Georges Clouzot’s disturbing story of gossip, paranoia and slander in a small village during the Nazi occupation rings true decades later.

“Dreamchild” (KL Studio Classics): Fantastical 80s cult film, complete with Jim Henson puppets, about the relationship between Lewis Carroll and the child Alice Liddell. (If you’ve read Sarah Polley’s new book of essays “Run Towards the Danger” — and you should — she has some fascinating insight about this film.)

“Drive” (MVD Visual): A 1997 pre-Fast/Furious, action-with-speeding-automobiles-and-martial-arts entry featuring Kadeem Hardison, Mark Dacascos and Brittany Murphy. Extreme 90s!

“Exotica” (The Criterion Collection): Atom Egoyan’s classic 90s indie takes place in a strip club and its inhabitants share decidedly unsexy bonds and desires.

“The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave” (KL Studio Classics): Bob Einstein’s “Super Dave Osborne” character was “Jackass” before “Jackass” and this film showcases his hilarious stunts.

The Films of Doris Wishman: The Moonlight Years (AGFA/Something Weird): One of the most prolific and misunderstood of women filmmakers in mid-century America, Wishman made surreal sexploitation films that defy categorization. This three-disc set collects nine of her most outlandish titles, among them “Bad Girls Go to Hell” and “The Sex Perils of Paulette.”

“A Fugitive From the Past” (MVD Visual): Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Tomu Uchida’s 1965 epic crime drama explores the aftermath of war and its consequences.

“He Who Must Die” (KL Studio Classics): “Rififi” director Jules Dassin’s classic story of a Greek village staging the Passion Play turns into an exploration of the dark side of religion, history and human nature.

“Hudson Hawk” (KL Studio Classics): Wildly misunderstood in its day and finally coming into its own as a cult classic, this self-consciously breezy heist picture reunites “Heathers” writer Daniel Waters and director Michael Lehmann as an all-star cast (Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Sandra Bernhard, Richard E. Grant, James Coburn, Andie MacDowell) globe-trots and cuts capers.

“In Bruges” (KL Studio Classics): Just in time for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a 4K release of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s first team-up with writer-director Martin McDonagh.

“Jason’s Lyric” (KL Studio Classics): A classic of 90s Black cinema, Doug McHenry’s drama of family conflict and the legacy of violence stars Allen Payne, Jada Pinkett, Bokeem Woodbine, Forest Whitaker and Naughty by Nature’s Treach.

“Kamikaze Hearts” (Kino Classics): Juliet Bashore’s underground 1986 lesbian drama follows two sex workers and their travels through San Francisco’s porn world. Restored by the Outfest Legacy Project.

“The Kid Brother” (Canadian International Pictures): In this 1987 drama, a boy with no legs (Kenny Easterday, playing a version of himself) is followed around by a documentary crew. Complications arise, sparking his own coming-of-age journey of self-exploration.

“The Last Train from Madrid” (KL Studio Classics): Dorothy Lamour stars in this 1937 drama involving desperate refugees fleeing the Spanish Civil War.

“The Lost Boys” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): 4K restoration of the 80s teen vampire classic with Corey Haim, Keifer Sutherland and that shirtless guy playing the sax.

“Married to the Mob” (Fun City Editions): Michelle Pfeiffer’s at her loosest-limbed and most hilarious in this organized-crime comedy from the great Jonathan Demme.

Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 4 (Criterion Collection): Another essential box-set collection from one of the world’s great filmmakers and cineastes: this one includes Sarah Maldoror’s “Sambizanga,” Mario Soffici’s “Prisioneros de la Tierra,” Mohammad Reza Aslani’s “Chess of the Wind,” Dikongué-Pipa’s “Muna Moto,” André de Toth’s “Two Girls on the Street” and Uday Shankar’s “Kalpana.”

Paravision Dreams — The Golden Age of 3-D (KL Studio Classics): “Sangaree,” “Those Redheads from Seattle” and “Jivaro,” all from the mid-50s golden age of 3D and Technicolor — if you’ve got a 3D home-theater setup, relive these mid-century marvels in all the axes.

“Poltergeist” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Whether or not, as legend has it, Steven Spielberg did more directing on this one than the credited Tobe Hooper, it’s still a horror classic — and now it’s in 4K.

“Rachel, Rachel” (Warner Archive Collection): Paul Newman directed his wife Joanne Woodward in this 1968 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture and Best Actress; the perfect capper to that recent Ethan Hawke HBO doc about Newman and Woodward’s personal and professional collaboration.

“Rain” (MVD Visual) A Joan Crawford film so controversial upon its 1932 release it was trimmed by nearly 20 minutes by censors. For its 90th anniversary, this Blu-ray presents the fully restored cut.

“Real Genius” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Val Kilmer barely touches upon this movie or “Top Secret!” in the recent documentary “Val,” and it’s a shame he’s never appreciated his own comic prowess, visible here in full bloom. Martha Coolidge’s hilarious collegiate comedy is the real revenge of the nerds, eminently quotable, charmingly written and performed, beautifully shot (by the legendary Vilmos Zsigmond) and, at long last, available in 4K with a Coolidge commentary.

“Robinson’s Garden” (Kani Releasing): Japanese filmmaker Masashi Yamamoto’s 1987 exploration of life on the squat-living, cabbage-growing, punk rock margins in Tokyo.

“Running Out of Time” Collection (MVD Visual) Acclaimed Hong Kong action director Johnnie To’s late-90s classics “Running Out of Time” and its sequel, “Running Out of Time 2,” are collected here on two discs with lots of bonus content.

“Saturday Night at The Baths” (Altered Innocence): A landmark of early queer narrative cinema and a time-capsule of New York City in the pre-AIDS era. A married heterosexual man, struggling for work, takes a job at the legendary Continental Baths and discovers he might be bi after all.

“Shortbus” (Oscilloscope): John Cameron Mitchell’s now-classic exploration of real sex among real people in mid-2000s New York gets a gorgeous 4K restoration.

“So Proudly We Hail” (KL Studio Classics): Claudette Colbert, Paulette Goddard and Veronica Lake star as American Army nurses during WWII in this 1943 drama.

“Star Trek”: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection (Paramount Home Entertainment): This multi-disc box set presents the first six “Star Trek” films in 4K restorations for the first time.

“The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” (KL Studio Classics): Barbara Stanwyck refines her femme-fatale technique in this suspenseful noir where blackmail, death, seduction and hard-boiled attitude are just a few vices on the menu.

“Take Out” (Criterion Collection): Acclaimed director Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”) was already exploring the lives of marginalized people in 2004 with this raw portrait (co-directed by Shih-Ching Tsou) of an undocumented Chinese immigrant in New York.

“The Tarzan Vault Collection” (The Film Detective): Three early Tarzan features, from 1918 to 1935, featuring Elmo Lincoln and Herman Brix, collected here with lots of special features

“The Turning Point” (KL Studio Classics): Stunning 1952 noir with William Holden and Edmond O’Brien embroiled in crime syndicates and political corruption.

“The War of the Worlds”/ “When Worlds Collide” (Paramount Presents): This double-feature disc features two thrilling 1950s sci-fi classics — “War” makes its 4K debut, while “Collide” is offered on Blu-ray for the first time ever.

New TV

An anthropomorphic milkshake, a meatball and an order of fries, allegedly meant to be superheroes or detectives of some sort, spend their days involved in nonsense and bickering, antagonistic exchanges with their neighbor Carl, more antagonistic exchanges with creatures from the moon, and further pointless adventures with other idiotic side characters like the Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” was the perfect TV show. Now it’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection” (Adult Swim/WB), a 20-disc box set with everything you ever wanted, including the feature length excursion into madness, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters.” Long may this stupidity reign.

Also available:

“1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (Paramount): This prequel to “Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family ancestors as they make their way into Montana. Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, with cameos from Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.

“Cobra Kai”: Season Four (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The dojos are locked in endless rivalry and battle! Still!

“Dragon Ball Super: Series Complete Edition” (Crunchyroll) Deluxe box set time! Twenty discs, 131 episodes, an astonishing number of special features, and a steelbook case: all your Dragon Ball dreams come true.

“The Equalizer”: Season Two (Paramount): Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) experiences a reckoning when her daughter learns that her mother is The Equalizer. Meanwhile, the internet seems to be catching on, too…

“Kamen Rider Kuuga”: The Complete Series (Shout Factory): Over the course of 49 episodes complied here, Kamen Rider Kuuga battles the evil Grongi monsters, vanquishing them one by one.

“Kung Fu”: The Complete Second Season (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Olivia Liang stars in this reboot of the 70s series, and she uses her martial art skill to protect everyone around her.

“Lucifer”: The Sixth and Final Season (Warner Bros): Appropriately enough, the popular series about a handsome, crime-solving demon wrapped it up with Season 6.

“Magnum P.I.”: Season Four (Paramount): Jay Hernandez takes the rebooted 80s hit into its fourth season of solving Hawaiian crimes.

“Mayor of Kingstown”: Season One (Paramount Home Entertainment) Jeremy Renner stars in this gritty dramatic series about small-town corruption.

“NCIS”: The Nineteenth Season (CBS/Paramount): Life goes on after as Mark Harmon departs the cast, with Gary Cole and Katrina Law joining (and talking about it in one of several exclusive new DVD extras).

“NCIS: Hawai’i”: Season One (Paramount): Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) heads up the Hawaiian NCIS, investigating military crimes with her team of specialists.

“Outlander”: Season Six (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The time-traveling historical drama relives the beginnings of the American Revolution.

“Seal Team”: Season Five (Paramount): David Boreanaz and his Bravo Team embark on a series of high-stakes missions in this popular action drama.

“The Six Million Dollar Man”: The Complete Series (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Lee Majors became a TV superstar as the bionic hero of this iconic ’70s science fiction–action series.

“Super Sentai: Chikyuu Sentai Fiveman”: The Complete Series (Shout Factory): This collection includes all 48 episodes of this season of the legendary Japanese TV show that inspired “Power Rangers.”

“Superman & Lois”: The Complete Second Season (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): There’s plenty going on in the sophomore season of this superhero drama, from the emergence of powers in one of Kal-El and Lois’ sons to the appearance of that pesky Luthor.

“The White Lotus”: The Complete First Season (HBO/Warner Bros): Mike White’s sly, Emmy-winning satire of white tourism, race and class conflict is also a first-rate murder mystery.

“Young Sheldon”: The Complete Fifth Season (Warner Bros): Child genius Sheldon enters adolescence and more brainiac complications ensue.