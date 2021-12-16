DV Group to Acquire Business of Allston Trading

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- DV Group, LLC, parent to DV Trading and DV Securities, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the business of Allston Holdings LLC, parent to Allston Trading and Allston Capital. Expected to close by year-end, the transaction combines two of the nation's preeminent proprietary trading firms, both based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/DV Trading, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/DV Trading, LLC)

Jared Vegosen, DV co-founder, said: "We've enjoyed rapid expansion over the past few years by adding new markets and business lines as well as attracting many new traders. We're thrilled to now add Allston's premier trading and development talent to our team – and to integrate Allston's world-class low latency systems and intuitive trading tools into our platform."

Allston CEO Nancy Stern said: "DV is absolutely the right partner to take forward what we have built at Allston – a remarkable blend of elite talent and world-class technology. We have no doubt the combination will be a success."

Founded by Dino Verbrugge and Vegosen, DV has offices in Chicago, New York, London and Toronto. Allston's offices in Chicago, New York and London will be combined with DV's offices in those locations, and Allston's Houston office will expand DV's presence into the energy capital of the world.

Allston trader Dimitar Popov said: "I'm extremely happy to be landing at DV. More than just having a good home to trade from, I'm energized by the prospect of teaming up with Dino and Jared to help continue DV's strategic growth plan."

NewLeaf Business Brokerage, LLC served as financial advisor to Allston in connection with the transaction.

About DV Trading

DV Trading and its affiliates utilize their own capital, trading strategies and risk management methodologies to provide liquidity to worldwide financial markets and hedging opportunities that spur the global economy. Since spinning out of a large futures brokerage and clearing firm in 2016, DV has grown rapidly over the past five years, now with more than 300 personnel globally. Expansion efforts since the spin-out have included: the launch of DV Chain, LLC, which introduced a platform providing liquidity and market making services for cryptocurrencies; the acquisition and expansion of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc., a Canadian proprietary trading and market making brokerage firm based in Toronto, and regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC); and, most recently, the establishment of DV Securities, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer that was approved earlier this year by the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) as a Netting Member. For more information, please visit https://www.dvtrading.co/.

About Allston

Headquartered in Chicago, Allston Holdings is parent to Allston Trading and Allston Capital, one of the nation's premier proprietary electronic trading firms. Allston has offices in New York, Houston and London and more than 80 personnel globally. For more information, please visit www.allstontrading.com.

Allston Holdings
Allston Holdings
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dv-group-to-acquire-business-of-allston-trading-301446164.html

SOURCE DV Trading, LLC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/16/c9569.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.

  • What kind of player will Scottie Barnes be by season’s end?

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has exceeded expectations and has turned deficiencies into strengths in a matter of weeks. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl predict what the 20-year-old will add to his game by the end of his rookie campaign.

  • Pelicans respond to Thunder's preposterous game-tying shot with preposterous game-winning shot

    This may be the craziest ending in NBA history.

  • NHL implementing enhanced protocols as COVID-19 spreads

    This means daily testing for all players, as well as masking and physical distancing inside facilities and restricted activity on the road.

  • Ontario reduces capacity at large sports venues in wake of COVID-19 spike

    The Ontario government is reducing the capacity limits of large sports and entertainment venues to 50 percent.

  • Which players would be in the NHL if it still only had 6 teams?

    If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?

  • NFL changes postseason roster rule as COVID-19 cases increase around league

    The NFL is looking to make changes to its COVID-19 policy with cases rises around the league.

  • What's up, what's down in the NHL: Canucks find resolve in Bruce Boudreau

    Vancouver is only four points out of a postseason spot after five straight wins. This may be more than a dead-cat bounce.

  • Ex-Jags K Josh Lambo says Urban Meyer kicked him at practice, called him 'dips***'

    "Urban Meyer comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips***, make your f***ing kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg."

  • Sources: NBA exploring modifications to COVID-19 protocols with rising number of players sidelined

    The NBA and NBPA are exploring multiple options, and restricting outside access for teams in visiting markets isn’t out of the question, sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros headlines list of CFL all-stars

    Quarterback Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlined Wednesday's list of Canadian Football League all-stars for the 2021 season.

  • COVID-19 may curtail NHL season, keep stars from Olympics

    As NHL COVID cases pile up, and games are postponed across the league, what does this mean for Olympic participation and can the full regular season be completed as planned? On this week's Zone Time, Julian, Justin, Omar and Avry also discuss reports that the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager, and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Fantasy Hockey: How long will Anton Forsberg keep it up?

    Get ready to jump off the Senators' goaltender's hot streak the moment it runs out.

  • NFL Playoff Projection: Chargers-Chiefs is practically an AFC West title game

    The Chargers got one win over the Chiefs already, and need another to have any division title hopes.

  • Fantasy Football wild-card starts who could win you Week 15

    Need a shot in the dark in Week 15, the first round of the fantasy playoffs? Jennifer Eakins has you covered with her top boom-or-bust options.

  • Canadiens turning the page with diverse GM candidate search

    In a refreshing development, reports suggest the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager. The Zone Time crew discuss what a progressive appointment would mean for the NHL. They also wonder what the league's backup plan might be as COVID cases pile up; and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • French authorities boost stadium security after fan violence

    PARIS (AP) — Professional soccer matches in France will be immediately abandoned when a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, government officials said Thursday. The move announced by the Sports, Interior and Justice ministries followed a series of violent incidents in stadiums this season in the French league. It was also agreed that the sale and carrying of plastic bottles will be banned in stadiums by next July. French authorities decided to take urgent action

  • Salernitana risks Serie A exclusion for conflict of interest

    ROME (AP) — Last-placed Salernitana risks being removed from Serie A after no acceptable offers were made in a forced sale of the club. Originally owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the Italian Football Association ordered a change in ownership for Salernitana due to regulations that prevent multiple teams in the top division from having the same owner. In June, control of Salernitana was handed over to a trust that was ordered to find a new owner by the end of the year. But the “Trust Sal

  • Brentford manager calls for postponement of EPL round

    LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants the upcoming round of English Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brentford's away match at Southampton on Saturday, of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13. Three matches over the past week — Brighton-Tottenham, Brentford-Manchester United and Burnley-Watf

  • Freddy Galvis signs 2-year deal with Japan's SoftBank Hawks

    TOKYO (AP) — Veteran infielder Freddy Galvis has signed a two-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japanese baseball. The club in Nippon Professional Baseball confirmed the length of the contract with The Associated Press but declined to give financial details. Reports in Japan say the total contract could be worth 700 million yen, or about $6 million. Galvis played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 season. The shortstop has also played for the San Diego Pad