Duvet vs. Comforter: Which Is the Right Choice for You?

It’s that age-old bedding debate: duvet vs. comforter. A decorative comforter is by far the easier choice, some argue. Just wash it. Then put it in the dryer and back on the bed.

On the other hand, a duvet cover and insert is a far more luxurious choice. Plus, if you have to lug your bedding to the laundromat, a duvet cover is lighter than a comforter. However, the process of putting on a duvet cover always feels like a chore and can often be frustrating.

So how do you choose the best option? Here are a few things to consider in the great duvet vs. comforter debate.

What Is a Duvet?

A duvet is two pieces: a cover and an insert. Inserts come in many different weights and can be made of natural or synthetic materials. A comforter is just one piece of quilted bedding, and it also comes in many different weights and materials.

When to Choose a Duvet

When Style Is Your Priority

There’s something that just feels good about getting into a nice fluffy bed at night, which can really only be achieved with a duvet and down or down alternative insert.

There are also far more duvet options available than comforters. So if you’re looking for a specific aesthetic, search duvet covers first.

It's also the choice of most interior designers. “From a designer's perspective, duvet inserts offer much more flexibility when styling a bed. Not only do you have options for weights and fill types depending on your preference, but it also gives you the ability to change your duvet cover anytime,” says Tamarra Younis of Union of Art interiors.

When You Want to Change Your Bedding Often

Interior designer Caitlin Scanlon also prefers duvets to comforters. “I much prefer duvets because they’re washable, and you can switch them out seasonally. I like fun patterns and light colors for spring and summer and something moody and cozy for fall and winter," she says. With a duvet, you can keep one insert but switch up the cover whenever you like.

When You Want to Save Storage Space

"Another big plus is that a duvet cover takes up the same space in your linen closet as a few folded sheets," Scanlon says. "Comforters are big and bulky," she explains. If you live in a small space or simply don't have a large linen closet, a duvet insert and covers may be the way to go.

When to Choose a Comforter

When You Want to Save Money

Duvets and inserts are the more expensive choice, at least upfront. Quality down inserts generally start at around a few hundred dollars, although down alternatives can easily be found for less. On the other hand, an insert doesn’t need to be washed as often as a comforter—so there’s generally less wear and tear.



When You Have Kids at Home

There are times when convenience is most important. Children’s rooms are a good example of this. “For parents, every minute spared cleaning up counts, so when one of those messy little moments happens in a kid's bedroom, using a washable comforter might be a preferable option," Younis explains.

Furthermore, smaller children may not be able to change out a duvet insert on their own. After all, it’s hard enough for most adults. Duvets and inserts also tend to be heavier than comforters, so very young children may not be able to make their beds at all. If you want children to help make their own beds, a comforter may be the way to go.

When You Have a Guest Bedroom

The comforter in a guest bedroom tends to get washed less often than those in a primary bedroom, so it isn't subject to a great deal of wear and tear and will last for many years. If you have a washing machine and dryer at home, it may simply be easier to toss a guest bed comforter in the wash the moment your guests leave, rather than having to remove the duvet cover.

A Possible Solution to Duvet Frustration

While there are many different tricks and hacks for how to put on a duvet cover, using a duvet is always a process. However, Pippen House, a new line launching in May 2023, seeks to solve your duvet difficulties. “The Pippen House Signature Duvet System features internal zippers that hold the duvet insert perfectly in place. Just lay it flat, zip it, and flip it right side out—a fresh bed in under a minute," explain founders Kate Conroy and Maddy Howey. This system solves the first problem of how to put on a duvet cover and the second problem of how to keep the insert in place.



Still not sold either way? You can always sleep on it.

