Duvall's big hit, Jansen's save help Braves beat Padres 5-2

  • Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
  • Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, right, scores before a tag by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, right, scores before a tag by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
  • Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud slides to score on a double by Adam Duvall during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud slides to score on a double by Adam Duvall during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
  • San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, center, celebrates after scoring with Jurickson Profar, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, center, celebrates after scoring with Jurickson Profar, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, celebrates his home run with third base coach Ron Washington during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, right, celebrates his home run with third base coach Ron Washington during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
BERNIE WILSON
·3 min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning and Ozzie Albies homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, who rebounded from a rough series opener to beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Friday night.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his first save with the Braves. He signed as a free agent after piling up 350 saves in 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves starter Kyle Wright was impressive for five innings, striking out nine and walking none while allowing two runs and five hits. Darren O'Day (1-0) got the win.

The Braves took advantage of a Padres bullpen meltdown to score three runs in the eighth. Pierce Johnson (0-1) faced six batters and allowed four hits, including three straight with two outs. The big blow was Duvall's two-run double that gave the Braves a 4-2 lead. After Guillermo Heredia reached on an infield single, Dinelson Lamet came on and had two wild pitches, including one that scored Duvall.

Albies homered with two outs in the third off rookie MacKenzie Gore, who was making his big league debut. It was his third. Albies also homered in the ninth inning of Thursday night's series opener after the Padres had taken a 12-0 lead.

Gore had a solid performance in his long-awaited big league debut, allowing two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. He also made two nice defensive plays on comebackers.

Gore was the third pick overall in the 2017 draft and was one of baseball’s highest-rated prospects entering 2021 before being slowed by command problems and a blister issue. He had a good spring and was brought up to take the rotation spot of left-hander Blake Snell, who went on the injured list with a left adductor strain.

Gore quickly got his first strikeout when he fanned Albies on a 96 mph fastball opening the game. He fell behind 2-0 on Albies' homer and Marcell Ozuna's RBI single in the fourth.

After the Padres tied it at 2 in the fifth, Gore struck out Albies opening the sixth and walked Matt Olson before getting the hook from manager Bob Melvin. Gore got a nice ovation as he walked to the dugout and Luis Garcia came on to replace him.

Manny Machado, who tied his career high with five hits Thursday night, had an RBI double and Kim Ha-seong an RBI single in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RF Wil Myers wasn't in the lineup due to a swollen right thumb. He has been fighting the injury since spring training. With Myers out, Abrams made his first start in the outfield. ... San Diego reinstated RHP Luis Garcia from the 10-day IL and optioned RHP Kyle Tyler to Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Saturday afternoon, when Braves RHP Ian Anderson (0-1, 16.88) opposes Padres RHP Nick Martinez (0-0, 1.80).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

