Duvall has 3 hits, go-ahead single, Red Sox beat Orioles 9-5

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall had three more hits, including two doubles and a two-run single to break a fifth-inning tie on Sunday as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5.

One day after Duvall went 4 for 5 with a walk-off homer, the free agent outfielder collected his sixth extra-base hit of the season. He’s the first player in franchise history with six in his first three games with the team.

The Red Sox are the third team in baseball history — joining the 1976 Reds and ‘78 Brewers — to score at least nine runs in each of their first three games. The ’78 Brewers are the only team to do in their first four.

On a chilly day with a strong wind blowing in from left field, Kiké Hernández had two hits, including a solo homer. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo each had two of Boston's 14 hits. Tanner Houck (1-0) lasted five innings – the longest outing for a Red Sox starter this season -- giving up three runs, five hits and a walk while striking out five.

After falling behind by six runs in each of the first two games, Boston led 3-0 after three innings. The Orioles tied it in the fifth with home runs by Adam Frazier and Cedric Mullins, but the Red Sox came back with three in the bottom half.

Yoshida singled in one run to break the tie and chase starter Cole Irvin. When Bryan Baker bounced a pitch, the runners moved into scoring position, with Justin Turner barely beating the throw to third.

Duvall dropped one into left-center to score two more runs and make it 6-3. Baltimore made it 6-5 on Mullins’ two-run single in the seventh, but the Red Sox went up 8-5 on RBI singles from Triston Casas and Hernández.

Frazier had three hits, and Orioles starter Cole Irvin (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four in four-plus innings.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Visit Texas for the start of a three-game series. RHP Kyle Bradish will face RHP Jon Gray.

Red Sox: Open a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with RHP Kutter Crawford facing RHP Johan Oviedo.

