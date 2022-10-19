B.C. RCMP officer, 31, who worked in mental health, 'died bravely': commissioner

BURNABY, B.C. — Supervisors for a 31-year-old RCMP officer killed in Burnaby, B.C., say she was "kind and compassionate."

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says Const. Shaelyn Yang "died bravely" during a confrontation at a homeless camp early Tuesday.

McDonald says the officer was stabbed to death while she partnered with a bylaw officer at a homeless camp site.

He says a suspect was shot and injured and remains in hospital.

Yang had been with the RCMP just three years, working as a mental health outreach officer, and McDonald says she was a loving wife, daughter and sister.

Chief Supt. Graham De La Gorgendiere says Yang's sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

