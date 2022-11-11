What are the Duttons up to in season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s how to watch Sunday

Put on your boots and straighten your cowboy hat, the newest season of “Yellowstone” premieres Sunday night.

The fifth season of the Kevin Costner starring western premieres with a two-hour episode at 7 p.m. on the Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” is ditching its usual 10-episode per season run for a 14-episode fifth season that will be split into two parts.

Season five of the show picks up with Costner’s John Dutton elected as the new governor of Montana, his home state. The season five trailer gives us a peek at what to expect as the Duttons continue to defend their family and ranch from those who would rather not see them in power.

If you need to catch up on the first four seasons of “Yellowstone,” they are available to stream on Peacock or to buy on the Apple iTunes store, and can be bought as a Blu-ray or DVD box set on Amazon. The only season of “1883” is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

A bit of fandom fun

Each Sunday night during Season 5, Star-Telegram staffers who are fans of the show will share reactions, observations and predictions. From the latest tangled romances and land grabs to the preposterous violence and political machinations, we’ll discuss it all. Look for our postings each Sunday night at star-telegram.com.

Connections to Cowtown and the Lone Star State

“Yellowstone” is created by Taylor Sheridan, the Texas native who is a director, writer, producer and sometimes actor. Along with “Yellowstone,” Sheridan wrote movies such as “Sicario,” “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River.”

Fort Worthians might be familiar with Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel show — “1883” — which was filmed in the Stockyards last summer. The streets of the Stockyards were covered in dirt and the storefronts were given a late 1800s face lift to add authenticity to the show.

After Sunday’s two-hour “Yellowstone” premiere on the Paramount Network, the Sheridan-created “Tulsa King” will have its series premiere at 9 p.m. The Oklahoma-set show stars Sylvester Stallone as a mafioso sent to Tulsa to build a new criminal empire.