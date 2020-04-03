Duterte’s Adviser on Business Wants Ease on Lockdown

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The lockdown of the Philippines’ main island must be gradually eased to restart the nation’s key economic engine, an adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte said.

While some quarters have proposed that the quarantine that’s set to end on April 12 be extended, the additional 2 weeks should be a “transition” where restrictions can be imposed selectively at community level and checkpoints can be removed, according to Joey Concepcion, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship.

Manufacturing, construction and agriculture can resume operations while malls, schools and venues for mass gathering must remain shut, he said in a letter to the task force addressing the pandemic.

The government has yet to decide on its next move and will be guided by science in its decision on the monthlong lockdown of Luzon island, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a televised briefing.

Concepcion, who is also president of food and drinks company RFM Corp., said more than 60 business leaders and key government officials attended a virtual meeting on March 29 to discuss the lockdown and its impact. A partial resumption of public transport was also proposed.

Duterte’s decision for a shutdown of Luzon, an island of 60 million people accounting for 70% of the country’s output, could lead to the country’s first contraction in 2 decades, according to the National Economic and Development Authority. Hundreds of factories and business establishments have been closed, putting tens of thousands of daily wage earners without means.

“To choose between life or money -- the choice, of course, is life but money is very important for the poor as without it their life is at risk,” Concepcion said in a statement on Friday.

