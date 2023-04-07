Dutch Spitfire pilot who flew for the RAF in Second World War dies aged 99

Leo Hendrikx - Koninklijke Luchtmacht

One of the last surviving Dutch Spitfire pilots to join the Royal Air Force to fight in the Second World War has died, aged 99.

Leo Hendrikx was one the final living Engelandvaarders - the roughly 1,700 Dutch citizens who fought with allied troops after Nazi Germany occupied their homeland.

The Dutch air force also said he was the oldest surviving Second World War pilot from the Netherlands, as it announced the death of the flying ace.

Mr Hendrikx witnessed German troops marching into his village at the age of 16 on May 10, 1940, and made plans to leave shortly afterwards.

He fled the Netherlands in 1941 and travelled through Vichy France, Spain, Portugal, the US and Canada, where he was given basic military training.

After a four-day journey by ship, he arrived in the UK in 1942 and joined the RAF as a second-class airman. He finished his Spitfire training in 1944 and flew his first mission in 1945.

His Spitfire was shot down over the Netherlands by anti-aircraft fire on April 1, 1945, while supporting advancing Canadian troops.

Mr Hendrikx made an emergency landing, during which he sustained serious burns after the plane caught fire.

R.I.P. Leo Hendrikx 1923-2023. #Engelandvaarder en jachtpiloot. Op 14 mei 1941, precies 1 jaar na de capitulatie, vertrok Hendrikx naar Engeland. Na een lang tocht van bijna een jaar over de halve wereld kwam hij daar aan. Ik schreef eerder dit over hem. @NA_Archief https://t.co/5rRrP6Rj67 pic.twitter.com/vs05lziYGz — Pepijn Lucker (@pepijnlucker) April 4, 2023

He suffered nerve damage, which made it difficult for him to move his right arm for the rest of his life but he managed to escape the flaming aircraft.

Story continues

He was captured by the Nazis and made a prisoner of war but fortunately, it was only a month before his country would be liberated by the Allies.

After two weeks of internment in a German camp, he was liberated by Canadian troops on Friday, May 13.

For all the years afterwards, he would always refer to the traditionally ill-omened Friday 13th as “his lucky day”.

Mr Hendrikx, a captain, was decorated by the Dutch military after the war. He was awarded the Draaginsigne Gewonden, which is given to veterans suffering physical or psychological injuries.

At the time, he said: “It’s not a thank you, of course, because I got hurt. It is a matter of acknowledging what happened to me.”

Two years ago, Mr Hendrikx took to the skies for a final time in a Spitfire.

At the age of 97, he was flown in the iconic British warplane over his hometown village of Horn in the province of Limburg, including a fly past of the care home where he lived.