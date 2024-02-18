Dutch speedskaters dominate women's 5,000 metres at world championship

CALGARY — Joy Beune and Irene Schouten finished one-two for the Netherlands in the world speedskating championship's 5,000 metres Sunday.

Beune skated the fastest 5K of her life in six minutes 47.72 at Calgary's Olympic Oval.

She denied Schouten's bid for a third gold medal in an individual distance at the world championship.

After winning the women's 3,000 metres and mass start, as well as helping the Dutch take team pursuit gold, Schouten finished 1.26 seconds back of her teammate for silver.

Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, who was the silver medallist in the 3K behind Schouten, placed fifth.

Czechia's Martina Sablikova was the bronze medallist 4.16 seconds back of Beune.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., placed sixth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press