The new Dutch Revolt won’t be Europe’s last

Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) leader Caroline van der Plas responds to the results for the Provincial Council elections, in Bathmen, the Netherlands, 15 March 2023. Provincial Council elections results, Bathmen, Netherlands - 15 Mar 2023 - SEM VAN DER WAL/Shutterstock

The victory of the farmers’ party in the Dutch provincial elections last week was even greater than expected. With nearly 20 per cent of the vote, it is now the biggest party in every one of the 12 Dutch provinces. The Netherlands is the second-biggest food exporter in the world, so the success of a party representing rural interests may not seem surprising – but this vote was a revolt against environmental regulation.

The party’s breakthrough is down to the nitrogen crisis. The European Union does not directly impose an obligation to reduce nitrogen emissions, but EU rules require member states to designate areas as protected nature.

The Netherlands have determined that to protect these nature reserves, nitrogen emissions must come down. This has resulted in farms being closed at taxpayers expense. Twenty-five billion euros has been earmarked for this. The farmers’ party’s raison d’etre is to oppose the scheme.

Caroline van der Plas, the leader of the farmers’ party, maintains that the success of her party is not solely due to anger over nitrogen restrictions, but that it is an overall revolt “against technocracy”, or rather the great regulatory power of the European Union. It did not help that Dutch ministers were denied any concessions on nitrogen policy from the European Commission throughout last year. The lesson is that one should not quickly say “yes” to all kinds of policies and regulations decided by Brussels.

Environmental regulations have been imposed, top down, by the European Union. Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission is pushing through new rules at an unprecedented rate. An attempt to impose a de facto ban on the combustion engine, in the name of the fight against “climate change”, may thankfully be scuppered by belated German opposition.

This is one example of increased scepticism towards the wisdom of ever more expensive climate policies. The fact that the European Commission – frequently proclaiming how worried it is about CO2 emissions – is not promoting CO2-neutral nuclear power, even while the Euratom Treaty requires it do so, reveals its deep sympathy for green, anti-growth nostrums.

Story continues

About one-third of Dutch voters support anti-establishment parties, twice the level of 20 years ago. That a party linked to the mass farmer protests managed to channel that discontent should not come as a surprise. For the Netherlands the election will have significant repercussions. They indirectly determine the composition of the Dutch Senate, parliament’s upper house. Mark Rutte’s coalition government did not have a majority in the Dutch Senate going into the vote, but it was only six seats short.

When the new Senate convenes in May, its composition will be much more awkward for Rutte. Many observers are thus predicting an early general election.

That last week’s election saw the highest turnout in 30 years is a signal voters have had enough of the old ways – but politicians are not yet listening. After the vote the Dutch minister responsible for nitrogen policy, Christianne van der Wal, stated that changes are impossible for “legal reasons” and “most of the nitrogen policies will need to stay in place”.

This is only true if the EU does not amend its rules. If the Brussels’ technocracy does not change its ways, sooner rather than later establishment politicians not just in the Netherlands but throughout Europe will be taught this lesson.

Pieter Cleppe is the editor-in-chief of BrusselsReport.eu