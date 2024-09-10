Dutch pundits not impressed by Koeman’s Joshua Zirkzee decision ahead of Germany clash

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has been slammed for announcing that Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee will not start in the Nations League clash against Germany.

The 23-year-old joined Manchester United from Bologna in the summer and was given his first start for the senior Netherlands side against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the weekend.

Zirkzee marked his first start under Koeman with a goal and assist, so a lot of Dutch pundits were hoping to see him from the start against Germany.

In spite of this, Koeman has claimed before the match that he won’t be starting the United forward tonight.

“Zirkzee did very well, but I discuss this with them beforehand,” Koeman said before stressing Brian Brobbey will get the nod ahead of Zirkzee (via TeamTalk). “I want to see both strikers from the start and the choice of why Joshua starts today and Brian on Tuesday is mainly to do with the opponent.

“We hope to be dangerous in the transition against Germany. I want to see them both but ultimately you want to have a regular striker.”

These comments led to criticism from pundits and former Dutch internationals Van der Vaart and Pierre van Hooijdonk.

Van Hooijdonk told NOS: “It’s actually a shame that Koeman has already said that Brobbey will play against Germany because you are actually very curious to see how this duo [Zirkzee and Tijjani Reijnders] will do against a good opponent.”

In addition, Van der Vaart said: “What does Koeman gain from this? Imagine… Brobbey does great against a big country like Germany, or he does badly… I would just continue like this, I think. Why would you make a change?

“He has already said it, of course, and he will do what he has in mind. But it is almost a bit of a shame, of course.”

As far as United will be concerned, they will be happy that he got minutes under his belt against Bosnia, but they won’t want him playing so much football that he is at further risk of getting injured.

It might be a blow for Zirkzee and the Dutch football team, but our focus should be on getting him back to Manchester without any knocks or niggles.

United take on Southampton on Sunday.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Dutch pundits not impressed by Koeman’s Joshua Zirkzee decision ahead of Germany clash

Sep 10 2024, 9:28

United to take a ‘cautious approach’ with sidelined fan-favourite who could be out longer than initially expected

Sep 10 2024, 8:40

United stalwart ‘has it in him’ to succeed Liverpool counterpart, he’s ‘showed’ that he can

Sep 10 2024, 8:15