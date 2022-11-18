Dutch pro-farming party fires up the anti-establishment vote

Senay Boztas
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Robin Utrecht/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Robin Utrecht/Rex/Shutterstock

The old Dutch word noaberschap denotes a countryside kinship under which farmers would help each other out in the event of disaster.

Now the concept of neighbourly kinship is being revived in the Netherlands by a political party called the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) – meaning Farmer-Citizen Movement – which is gaining ever more attention in the “tiny country that feeds the world”.

Farm animals are responsible for a significant amount of pollution, but few countries have dared to tackle the problem. The strong backlash against the Netherlands’ plans to radically reduce its livestock numbers – and the rise of the BBB party – has done little to negate politicians’ fears.

In next year’s provincial elections, which will also decide representation in the Dutch senate, or Eerste Kamer, the BBB is fielding more than 300 candidates in all 12 provinces. In recent polls, the party ranks fourth of the 17 leading parties in the Netherlands.

But the rapid rise of a pro-farming party, in a country where desperate attempts are under way to cut pollution from livestock farming, illustrates a political development that could be replicated elsewhere, observers say. Namely, a movement that says it speaks up for ordinary people, far from the centre of power, whose appeal goes beyond the farming sector.

In the splintered Dutch political arena, where trust in politicians is at an all-time low, the centre-right BBB has been making a lot of noise as “the voice of and for the countryside”.

Related: ‘Emotion and pain’ as Dutch farmers fight back against huge cuts to livestock

Three years ago, the party campaigned primarily for embattled Dutch farmers against plans to shut down hundreds of factory farms to reduce emissions that are harming EU-protected nature reserves. While reform of the forthcoming “nitrogen law” is still its primary goal, BBB’s leader and sole MP Caroline van der Plas has positioned herself as a voice for the needy.

“Noabershap is our core value,” Van der Plas said at the party’s annual general meeting in Nijkerk, Gelderland last weekend. “Two years ago, on 17 October 2020, we stood here in the same place with 26 people on the candidate list. Now there are more than 10,000 members. We want to be a stable, established party – and I think we are one already.”

Caroline van der Plas
Caroline van der Plas, the party’s founder and sole MP. Photograph: Martin Bertrand/Alamy

She believes the BBB could gain eight seats in the 75-seat Dutch senate, and the largest vote share in Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Brabant “and maybe Zeeland” in March’s provincial elections, which will determine whether the party can torpedo the “nitrogen law” in the senate. The Dutch government plans to cut nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030.

You often hear from people that in The Hague there is no eye for things that are important in the countryside

Caroline van der Plas

“So many things are going wrong,” she tells the Guardian. “In the outlying areas, you often hear that in The Hague there is no eye for the human dimension and the small things that are so important in the countryside.”

Henk Vermeer, joint founder and secretary of the BBB, says the party’s can-do spirit and lack of cynicism have struck a chord. “As always, with the provincial elections, it’s a sort of referendum on what people think of the national government. A lot of people are not happy with the established parties. We have a chance of a lot of extra votes.

“Market research shows that a quarter of our seats come from people who didn’t vote before. It is because we, and Caroline, say it as it is, in clear language that is focused on solutions. People understand that we feel their pain,” he says.

The party peaked in the polls in June, when protests by angry farmers against looming shutdowns were reported around the world.

Sander Nieuwkerk, a senior researcher at Ipsos who has analysed BBB’s following, says the party had also drawn support from anti-establishment and established centre-right parties. “At the beginning of this year, they were polling steadily at around seven [seats]. But from the moment that the nitrogen crisis became really big, the party really began to grow,” he says.

“We also saw that people who felt dissatisfied in general with politics were attracted by the BBB. The farmer protests were indeed sometimes joined by the anti-establishment movement, and you see this in the polls.”

Asher van der Schelde, at I&O Research, says the party is seen as having a real chance of governing in a future coalition, unlike far-right parties such as Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV), which others would not join.

“Voters who come from right-wing parties such as PVV and Forum [for Democracy] see BBB as a no-nonsense party that is also realistic and could at some point be part of the government, whereas PVV and Forum are excluded from that,” he says.

Dutch MPs during a farmers’ protest against the plan to cut nitrogen emissions in Stroe, the Netherlands, on 22 June.
Dutch MPs during a farmers’ protest against the plan to cut nitrogen emissions in Stroe, the Netherlands, on 22 June. Photograph: Sem van der Wal/EPA

But pollsters are hesitant to predict the outcome of next year’s election, saying much depends on whether nitrogen is top of the news agenda.

Earlier this week, farmers in Overijssel were in the news again protesting about a fine given by the province to one farm business for exceeding nitrogen limits, when farmers say there are no other options yet available.

Tom van der Meer, professor of political science and co-director of the Dutch Parliamentary Election Survey at the University of Amsterdam, says big fluctuations in the polls, and new parties, were not uncommon in the system of proportional representation.

“There are many examples of (opposition) parties that quickly rose in the polls, only to peter out before the next election,” he tells the Guardian.

Ingrid de Sain, a dairy farmer from Schellinkhout who heads the BBB list in North Holland, doesn’t know if she can pass her farm on to her eldest daughter in light of the government’s plans to radically reduce the number of livestock.

“I’m standing to give the north of North Holland a voice that will be heard,” she says. “This is everything for us.”

You can send us your stories and thoughts at animalsfarmed@theguardian.com

Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay didn't have an update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game. “

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. Buchnevich's first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory — after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.