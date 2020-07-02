Dutch PM Rutte says compromise on EU recovery fund possible

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands expects tough negotiations before a deal can be reached on the European Union's proposed Recovery Fund but believes a deal can be reached, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"There are differences, the negotiation will be tough, it will take a little time but a compromise is possible," he said, according to extracts from an interview due to be published in full on Friday, ahead of an EU summit on July 17-18.

He said it was more logical for the fund to be made up of loans rather than direct grants, a major sticking point with others, including French President Emmanuel Macron who say the fund should include 500 billion euros of grants to countries hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

"We want it to be just loans," Rutte said.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Sabina Suzzi)