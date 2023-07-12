The 7 best Dutch oven Prime Day deals under $50 that aren't Le Creuset

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's truly nothing better than cooking a warm, hearty meal in a Dutch oven. This is especially true during soup season — which is happening right now. While everyone knows that Le Creuset pretty much sits at the top of the Dutch oven pyramid, they can cost a pretty penny.

However, there are so many Prime Day deals on affordable Dutch oven alternatives that are worth checking out. Of course, a Le Creuset is a Le Creuset and if you want to ball out you absolutely should. If you're just as enamored with the durable cast iron and the gorgeous rainbow of colors that other brands have to offer, check out the list below!

Scroll below to check out the best Dutch oven deals on Amazon. Pro tip: They make excellent home decor.

Amazon Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven $36 $72 Save $36 Amazon Basics low-key has the best cooking and baking essentials with a cheap price tag. With a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 41,000 reviews, people love this Dutch oven! And the green color is so trendy right now. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Martha Stewart Thayer 6.4-Quart Enamel On Steel Scratch Resistant Dutch Oven $32 $40 Save $8 Leave it to Martha to create the most gorgeous affordable Dutch oven. Not only is this Dutch oven suitable on gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, and induction stovetops, but it's also oven-safe up to 500 degrees. $32 at Amazon

Amazon Miereirl 6 QT Enameled Dutch Oven Pot with Lid $40 $50 Save $10 Actually, a bright blue Dutch oven is just as iconic as a bright red one. Why not grab both? They're super on sale for Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Trustmade 4.5 QT Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $43 $54 Save $11 Presenting: An elegant aqua Dutch oven that is only $40 and perfect for a beach house or tiny dark apartment. No matter where you have it, it'll make you so happy. $43 at Amazon

