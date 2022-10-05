Dutch nitrogen mediator advises buying out biggest polluters

MIKE CORDER
·2 min read
  • Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, delivers his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    1/4

    Netherlands Farm Reform

    Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, delivers his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, arrives to deliver his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    2/4

    Netherlands Farm Reform

    Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, arrives to deliver his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, arrives to deliver his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    3/4

    Netherlands Farm Reform

    Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, arrives to deliver his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, delivers his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    4/4

    Netherlands Farm Reform

    Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, delivers his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, delivers his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, arrives to deliver his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, arrives to deliver his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Johan Remkes, an independent mediator, delivers his report into the Dutch government's plans to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen pollutants by the country's agricultural sector during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The plans have sparked nationwide protests by angry farmers who fear for their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent expert appointed to mediate in the bitter dispute between the Dutch government and the nation's farmers over plans to drastically slash emissions of nitrogen and ammonia presented a report Wednesday that included a suggestion that the government buy out hundreds of the heaviest polluters.

The report could reignite protests by farmers who say their way of life is under threat and cause tensions in Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition over how best to move forward. Two tractors parked outside the temporary home of the Dutch parliament as the report was unveiled.

Johan Remkes said in his 58-page report that he called “a line of thought, not a plan,” that “it is necessary in the very short term to emit much less nitrogen.”

If that doesn't happen, “the Netherlands will be locked up because it will be legally almost impossible to issue permits. Not for houses, not for farms, not for roads.”

He added: “I write this with a heavy heart, but I see no other way.”

Remkes suggested the government buy out within a year 500-600 of the heaviest polluters – from the agricultural and business world.

He said by targeting the biggest farms only 1% of the farming community would be directly affected.

“I don’t expect the agricultural sector will be happy with this report,” but added that he believed it was important to present an “honest story,” Remkes wrote.

He held a series of meetings over the summer with farmers, government ministers, environmentalists and other sectors in a bid to soothe soaring tensions over the government's plans to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030.

The government announcement in June that farmers and regional authorities had a year to draw up plans for the reductions unleashed a wave of protest by irate farmers who blocked roads with their tractors, dumped garbage including in some cases asbestos on highways and torched bales of hay. Around the nation, farmers and their supporters have hung Dutch flags upside down as a sign of their anger.

Remkes handed his report to new Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Piet Adema. The government is expected to issue its reaction later this month.

The government says emissions of nitrogen and ammonia produced by livestock as well as by heavy industry and the transport sector, must be drastically reduced close to nature areas that are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife stretching across the 27-nation European Union.

The government has earmarked billions of euros (dollars) to fund the transition.

Farmers say their very livelihoods are under threat and argue that they are being unfairly targeted while other polluters face less far-reaching rules.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was