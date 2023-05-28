Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.25

The board of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of June, with investors receiving MYR0.25 per share. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 25% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR2.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.50. This works out to a decline of approximately 81% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's EPS has declined at around 22% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

