Is a Dutch international on Manchester City’s summer shopping list?

At some point in the future, Manchester City will have to find a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. You could argue they already have in Omar Marmoush. But if City feel they need another creative player to come into Pep Guardiola’s squad in the summer then perhaps Dutch international Xavi Simons could be the ideal player to bolster City’s creative options. Xavi Simons has just completed a permanent move from PSG to RB Leipzig. But despite this, he is still being linked with a potential move next summer. Manchester City are one of several clubs credited with an interest in the Dutch international.

First of all, Fabrizio Romano has reported via his YouTube channel that several top clubs are monitoring the progress of Xavi Simons. But Romano doesn’t name the clubs. Speaking on YouTube, he had this to say in regards to the RB Leipzig playmaker: “Xavi Simons is a Red Bull Leipzig player, 100 per cent, forget about PSG. He’s playing for RB Leipzig no longer on loan but permanent transfer. But the contract is until June 2027, short contract, two-and-a-half years. What does it mean? In the summer, save this video, remember the name Xavi Simons, will be one to watch.

“Premier League and LaLiga clubs ready to attack, especially Premier League because many clubs in England are keeping a close eye on the situation of Xavi Simons. Top, top clubs.”

“All of them closely monitoring the player. I can tell you several of them have sent their scouts.

“After the window I will be more precise with which clubs. But remember Xavi Simons for the summer could be a very interesting situation for Premier League clubs.”

Christian Falk names Manchester City as one of the clubs interested in signing Xavi Simons.

Bundesliga expert Christian Falk has reported via X that Manchester City are one of several clubs monitoring Xavi Simons. Falk reports that RB Leipzig could sell the Dutch international in the summer for a transfer fee of between €70-80 million. Furthermore, Falk reports that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are observing the situation surrounding Xavi Simons.

Xavi Simons fits the profile of a potential Manchester City signing.

During his time at RB Leipzig Xavi Simons has shown his immense talent. He has become a key player for the Bundesliga club and his talent is obvious to see. Simons also has the potential to develop into one of the premier players in world football. Perhaps he sits a level below Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala but Xavi Simons is still a fine player in his own right. In terms of young playmakers that may be available next summer, there won’t be much better than the young Dutch international.

Xavi Simons is a versatile player who can play on either wing or just behind a striker. Although this season, he has primarily played on the left wing for RB Leipzig, as per transfermarkt.com. He is technically gifted as all Dutch players are and his game does look to be suited to life as a Manchester City player. With his versatility, eye for goal and dribbling ability he could be the ideal player to break the defensive lines for Manchester City. It is clear to see why Manchester City would have an interest in the Dutch international.

The future of Xavi Simons is a story to watch for this summer. It would become an even bigger story from a Manchester City point of view if the world champions do move Xavi Simons. He does fit the bill as a typical Manchester City signing. So this story could be one to watch out for next summer.