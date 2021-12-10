Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots.

The council had until now only recommended that children with underlying health issues be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a statement the leading advisory body said that it was making the recommendation even though most children experience mild symptoms from the virus.

"There is a risk of a serious inflammatory reaction in the vital organs. It is plausible that vaccination can prevent this," it said. "Vaccination also reduces the indirect health disadvantage that children experience as a result of the pandemic, for example because they are limited in going to school, sports or social contacts."

Roughly 85% of adults in the Netherlands are fully vaccinated, but only children aged 12 and older had been eligible for the shots.

