Dutch Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: Latest updates from Zandvoort

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Formula One is back after its three-and-a-bit week summer break but I cannot say that it is all that easy to get enthusiastic about this particular season restarting. Red Bull’s dominance – or rather Max Verstappen’s dominance in the Red Bull – has dulled the appeal of it all a little.

The Dutchman has won the last eight rounds and 10 of the 12 so far, with the RB19 victorious in all of them. Verstappen leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 125 points and his third world championship. In fairness, it would be a pretty interesting season were Verstappen taken out of the equation, but that is not the reality we live in. And, although the fight behind Red Bull has been good, the bottom line is who is winning and there has been a painful lack of variety so far this year.

Even in the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes years of dominance we had good races, even if the outcome of the championship was obvious. And at least Nico Rosberg was mostly a thorn in his side. It has been a long time since Perez was that to Verstappen.

Anyway, Zandvoort is a decent place for the race and with the threat of rain throughout the weekend it could “spice things up” as the cliche goes. That said, we’ve had a fair few wet sessions over the past couple of months and I am not sure it has made things all that interesting. Or rather, it hasn’t changed the outcome of who stands on the top step of the podium. As I have said many times this season, the best driver in the dry is often the best in the wet and the same goes for the car.

First and second practice were dry but final practice was punctuated with heavy-ish rain showers. We had red and yellow flags and plenty of drivers locking up and sliding off track and the forecast is for more throughout the day and possibly tomorrow.

The big news this weekend, though, is that Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of the action with a broken wrist after crashing in second practice yesterday. It was a slightly strange incident that saw him follow compatriot Oscar Piastri into the wall at turn three and scans show a broken metacarpal. He had only just returned to F1 two races previously so this is a setback. Liam Lawson steps into his place for at least this weekend. You would suspect Ricciardo might find it difficult to be fit enough to take part at Monza in less than a week.