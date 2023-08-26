Dutch Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: Latest updates from Zandvoort
02:31 PM BST
Q2 - Sargeant goes fastest but then Verstappen beats that by a second
Alonso is a couple of seconds behind nearly with Stroll half a second ahead of him. Leclerc moves into third for Ferrari. Piastri does the fastest middle sector of anyone... he gets a tow from a car ahead and moves second, 0.709sec behind Verstappen. Perez down in 14th is improving.
02:30 PM BST
Q2 - Verstappen pops in a 1:21.921
Decent. Let’s see what Hamilton does. Perez is some three seconds off Verstappen and Hamilton is slower still which suggests a couple of warm-up laps.
02:27 PM BST
Q2 - 14 mins remain
I wonder how long until someone tries slicks. The rain appears to have stopped for now.
02:26 PM BST
Q2 begins!
Verstappen and Sargeant the first two men out there. Strong from Albon again.
P1 in Q1 💪
What can Alex Albon do in Q2? #DutchGP @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/VVfsWFkSj7
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2023
02:21 PM BST
Q1 ends - Albon fastest
Here’s the full classification:
ALB 1:20.939
VER +0.026
PIA +0.292
NOR +0.337
SAI +0.382
RUS +0.406
STR +0.631
GAS +0.796
TSU +0.842
ALO +0.901
HUL +0.952
HAM +0.980
PER +1.033
LEC +1.080
SAR +1.097
ELIMINATED:
ZHO
OCO
MAG
BOT
LAW
02:20 PM BST
Q1 - I think Hamilton could be in danger here
But luckily not too many drivers are improving as the track gets a little damper and the sun goes in. Zhou only 15th... Bottas only 18th. Not great from Aston Martin. What can Leclerc do? He goes 14th... so he should be safe.
02:18 PM BST
Q1 - One minute left
Ocon only 13th... Hamilton into 10th so should be safe. I think. But maybe not, quite a few drivers could move him down into the bottom five.
Leclerc in danger now, in 18th...
02:16 PM BST
Q1 - Albon fastest now
Ocon, Magnussen, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Lawson in the drop zone.
02:15 PM BST
Q1 - Looks like a bit more rain...
Nobody on slicks yet. Now is the crucial time.
02:15 PM BST
Q1 - Hamilton complains of being blocked by an Aston Martin
Not sure which one. Piastri, meanwhile, nearly collides with the Ferrari of Sainz with Sainz moving across on Piastri, who has to take evasive action. That will almost certainly be a penalty.
02:14 PM BST
Q1 - McLaren in fine form here as Piastri displaces Norris from P1
Gasly moves into ninth as Verstappen displaces Piastri at the top by 0.024sec. Russell fourth. Perez in seventh and having an okay session.
Five minutes remain...
02:13 PM BST
Q1 - Norris on another flyer
He should go fastest, knocking Russell off top spot... indeed he does, by 0.618sec. Norris flying in these conditions.
Verstappen then sets the fastest first sector...
02:11 PM BST
Q1 - Top 10 as it stands
PIA
PER
NOR
ALB
VER
STR
ALO
RUS
HAM
LEC
ELIMINATION ZONE: LAW, BOT, MAG, SAR, GAS
02:09 PM BST
Q1 - It's a Ferrari 1-2 led by Leclerc...
That doesn’t last too long, with Russell and Alonso and also Hamilton beating it before Verstappen does so, 0.007sec ahead of Alonso before Norris beats him by 0.394sec. Yep. One of those sessions.
02:08 PM BST
Q1 - It's currently a McLaren 1-2 led by Norris
Leclerc gets the fastest first sector time, though. Verstappen currently ninth without a representative lap time.
02:06 PM BST
Q1 - Verstappen not happy
Spinning “everything, everywhere” he says. Norris moves into first, 1.520sec ahead of Sargeant. This session will see lap times tumble and tumble.
02:06 PM BST
Q1 - Albon had a moment running across the gravel towards the end of the lap
Hulkenberg runs across the gravel himself at turn one. Verstappen does the same as Bottas leads the way currently from Tsunoda. A lot of exploration of lines and various other bits of the circuit. This session is all about building up to the end of the 18 minutes when the track will be at its driest.
Conditions are very tricky 😮
Even Max Verstappen is struggling, running over the gravel at Turn 1 #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5z0UXRQzXA
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2023
02:04 PM BST
Q1 - Albon with the first timed lap
A 1:31.315 from the Williams driver which is then beaten by 1.7sec by his team-mate.
02:04 PM BST
Q1 - 15 mins remain
Everyone is out on track at the moment and it doesn’t exactly look treacherous though we haven’t had many push laps. It could be about to get wetter, too.
Is that rain heading our way? 🤷#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/lilA4wZCjd
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2023
02:02 PM BST
Q1 - 17 mins remain
Nobody on slicks as it turns out. Wise.
02:01 PM BST
Q1 begins! 18 minutes remain
20 drivers in it, five will be eliminated.
02:00 PM BST
Might it rain this session?
1353BST: Teams are watching development & progress of a shower currently 15km away to the SW, tracking broadly towards Zandvoort. FIA forecasters estimate it will be close to, or at, the circuit by around 1515hrs local...
— Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) August 26, 2023
01:59 PM BST
Drivers are queueing up at the end of the pit lane
And some of them are on slicks?! That’s risky.
01:50 PM BST
The sun has come out at Zandvoort for now
The conditions still look pretty tricky.
01:47 PM BST
Current constructor standings
01:42 PM BST
Seems like the rain has stopped
Which is what we need. Yes, a wet qualifying is good but it’s no good if the cars cannot run.
25 minutes to F1 Quali…. Been pouring rain for the last hour - F2 race got abandoned.
But the rain has stopped so we should have a drying track in Quali…. Getting the last lap at the right time will be vital!
— Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) August 26, 2023
A few showers about still, though. I wonder if we’ll see something similar to qualifying in Belgium going from inters to slicks as the sessions continue.
01:35 PM BST
It seems like Singapore is the target for Daniel Ricciardo's return
That seems sensible as Monza is surely too soon. Singapore gives him three weeks or so to get into decent shape. These are the remaining races:
August
27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September
3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October
8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +
22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +
29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +
18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
+ Denotes sprint event weekend
01:31 PM BST
It was also a bit slippery out there in FP3, too
Struggles in the wet conditions in FP3...🫣🌧️ pic.twitter.com/fJwTES1mkc
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 26, 2023
As the weather currently looks I am not sure we will see a red-flag free qualifying. That could be fun, though, as long as everybody comes out of it in one piece.
01:24 PM BST
This was a fairly sketchy moment from the disrupted F2
Campos drivers Kush Maini and Ralph Boschung walk away from a collision in the F2 Sprint which saw Maini end up on top of his teammate's car... pic.twitter.com/NV8OYkA8SL
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 26, 2023
01:18 PM BST
What is Liam Lawson's racing pedigree?
The Kiwi steps in for Daniel Ricciardo this weekend to make his F1 debut.
Here’s his recent career results...
2019, FIA F3: 11th
2020, FIA F3: 5th
2021, FIA F2: 9th
2021, DTM: 2nd
2022, FIA F2: 3rd
01:09 PM BST
Driver standings: Top 10
01:08 PM BST
The F2 sprint race is under way at the moment
Or rather it should be going but it’s bucketing it down and they have already had numerous stoppages.
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩
With torrential rain and minimal visibility, the race is neutralised and will not be resumed#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hx3GMhFW5O
— Formula 2 (@Formula2) August 26, 2023
Just under an hour to go but F1 cars could not run in these conditions.
01:05 PM BST
Session times for this weekend
Qualifying, Saturday: 2pm
Race, Sunday: 3pm
01:01 PM BST
Times after third and final practice
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 21.631secs
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:22.010
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:22.631
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:22.634
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:22.723
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:22.750
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:22.892
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.965
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:23.093
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:23.158,
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:23.210
Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:23.438
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.544
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:23.570
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:23.640
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:23.80
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:24.058
Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.343
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.482
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team No Time
12:16 PM BST
Good afternoon F1 fans
And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Formula One is back after its three-and-a-bit week summer break but I cannot say that it is all that easy to get enthusiastic about this particular season restarting. Red Bull’s dominance – or rather Max Verstappen’s dominance in the Red Bull – has dulled the appeal of it all a little.
The Dutchman has won the last eight rounds and 10 of the 12 so far, with the RB19 victorious in all of them. Verstappen leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 125 points and his third world championship. In fairness, it would be a pretty interesting season were Verstappen taken out of the equation, but that is not the reality we live in. And, although the fight behind Red Bull has been good, the bottom line is who is winning and there has been a painful lack of variety so far this year.
Even in the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes years of dominance we had good races, even if the outcome of the championship was obvious. And at least Nico Rosberg was mostly a thorn in his side. It has been a long time since Perez was that to Verstappen.
Anyway, Zandvoort is a decent place for the race and with the threat of rain throughout the weekend it could “spice things up” as the cliche goes. That said, we’ve had a fair few wet sessions over the past couple of months and I am not sure it has made things all that interesting. Or rather, it hasn’t changed the outcome of who stands on the top step of the podium. As I have said many times this season, the best driver in the dry is often the best in the wet and the same goes for the car.
First and second practice were dry but final practice was punctuated with heavy-ish rain showers. We had red and yellow flags and plenty of drivers locking up and sliding off track and the forecast is for more throughout the day and possibly tomorrow.
The big news this weekend, though, is that Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of the action with a broken wrist after crashing in second practice yesterday. It was a slightly strange incident that saw him follow compatriot Oscar Piastri into the wall at turn three and scans show a broken metacarpal. He had only just returned to F1 two races previously so this is a setback. Liam Lawson steps into his place for at least this weekend. You would suspect Ricciardo might find it difficult to be fit enough to take part at Monza in less than a week.
