F1 live: Dutch Grand Prix – Latest race updates as Verstappen leads Perez after rain

Max Verstappen held the lead at the start of the race but had to come back after pitting for intermediate tyres - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

03:07 PM BST

Lap 44 of 72 - Sainz is the fastest man on track after his pit stop

He has new soft tyres... Albon finally pits too and will likely go onto medium tyres.

03:05 PM BST

Lap 43 of 72 - Verstappen leads Perez by 7.7sec

Alonso holding third place fairly comfortably. After a run of six podiums in the first eight rounds, he has not had one since Canada and should end his drought here. No sign of that rain, light or otherwise.

03:04 PM BST

Lap 42 of 72 - Where would Albon come out after his stop?

About 14th, I believe.

Williams' Alexander Albon during the Netherlands Grand Prix at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort

Leclerc pulls into the pits and ends his race. His team say the car has an issue that is getting worse. The second retiree.

03:03 PM BST

Lap 41 of 72 - Leclerc gets Lawson on the pit straight

He had DRS, though. Still a memorable debut for the Kiwi who has done a good job in difficult circumstances.

03:02 PM BST

Lap 40 of 72 - Albon still yet to stop

But he will have to stop assuming there is no further rain and if he doesn’t put on the wets or intermediates. Debutant Liam Lawson, meanwhile, is lining up Leclerc for an overtake to take 15th, meanwhile...

He dives down the inside at turn 11 and gets the place!

03:00 PM BST

Lap 39 of 72 - It's not the most exciting race at the moment

But the action in the media centre seems decent, according to Tom Cary:

“King Willem-Alexander has just walked past my desk in the media centre. Not sure why. He didn’t stop for a chat.”

02:58 PM BST

Lap 38 of 72 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +5.9 ALO +9.8 GAS +12.4 SAI +14.9 ALB +19.2 OCO +22.1 TSU +26.6 NOR +27.3 HAM +27.9

The rain in the next five minutes will hit turn eight first but will be “very light”, according to Red Bull.

02:57 PM BST

Lap 36 of 72 - Half distance at the end of this lap

Norris is still hassling Tsunoda, with the Mercedes of Hamilton very close to the McLaren.

Piastri also closing up...

LAP 35/72



Piastri is still climbing the standings. He breezes past Zhou into P11 and is now chasing down Hamilton #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7WOWHETHID — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2023

02:56 PM BST

Lap 35 of 72 - Verstappen extends his lead again...

Safe to assume that he’s going to be doing this for the vast majority of the laps until the end of the race...

Story continues

02:54 PM BST

Lap 34 of 72 - Approaching half distance

Verstappen has stretched his lead to 4.5sec. Hamilton, Norris and Tsunoda are locked in a decent battle for eighth with Ocon four seconds further up the road.

Here’s how the weather looks:

1449BST: The next incoming shower looks set to just graze the circuit; FIA forecasters suggest some light rain is possible from it into sectors 2 & 3 at about 1601 local... — Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) August 27, 2023

02:53 PM BST

Lap 33 of 72 - Verstappen with a new fastest lap

0.273sec faster than second-placed man Perez. Alonso has dropped back to 3.5s behind Perez with Gasly 1.8sec behind.

02:52 PM BST

Lap 32 of 72 - "Drops to a light shower in 10 minutes"

That is what Leclerc is told. He’s had a miserable afternoon stemming from this moment when he turned up for a pit stop.

Can someone please explain what Ferrari were hoping to do a pitstop with…



WITH NO TYRES?????? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3WmBu5lsow — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) August 27, 2023

02:49 PM BST

Lap 31 of 72 - Verstappen has his eye on the weather

“Darker clouds coming in,” he tells his team.

02:49 PM BST

Lap 30 of 72 - Full order

VER PER ALO GAS SAI ALB OCO ZHO TSU NOR HAM PIA MAG HUL LEC BOT RUS STR LAW

OUT: SAR

02:47 PM BST

Lap 29 of 72 - Tsunoda gets a black and white flag this time

For forcing another driver off track. Verstappen sets another fastest lap and extends his lead to 3.2s. Perez did do his best lap last time around but it was still 0.278sec off his team-mate’s time. Alonso has dropped back to 1.8sec behind Perez.

02:46 PM BST

Lap 28 of 72 - Norris gets Magnussen for 10th

The Dane has been shown a black and white flag for this move on Alex Albon.

"What the **** was that?!" - Albon 😤 pic.twitter.com/XKXAsFsgXO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 27, 2023

02:45 PM BST

Lap 27 of 72 - Alonso is keeping Perez honest

He is within a second and has the use of DRS. Verstappen is nearly three seconds up the road from Perez and is flying...

02:43 PM BST

Lap 26 of 72 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +2.351 ALO +3.287 GAS +4.539 SAI +5.278 ALB +8.214 ZHO +10.279 OCO +10.737 MAG +11.692 TSU +12.219

02:42 PM BST

Lap 25 of 72 - Verstappen with the fastest lap of the race

1.6sec is his lead now. Russell still down in 17th, Hamilton in 13th. A miserable Sunday for them so far. Russell on the hard tyres and hoping to go long and make up some spaces. Hamilton eyes up Leclerc but cannot get the move done as they enter the final sector.

02:41 PM BST

Lap 24 of 72 - We approach one-third race distance

Perez is kind of holding on to the rear end of Verstappen, with a gap of 1.3s. He does the fastest first sector of anyone so far. Alonso has slipped back to 1.3s behind the second Red Bull.

02:40 PM BST

Lap 23 of 72 - Magnussen has angered Albon

Moving under braking. Albon ahead currently.

02:40 PM BST

Watch: Logan Sargeant crashes

SAFETY CAR! 🟡



Logan Sargeant crashes into the barrier! - "I don't know what happened man?!" pic.twitter.com/4vSxr92GLs — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 27, 2023

02:39 PM BST

Lap 22 of 72 - Race restarts

It’s not the best restart from Perez, who gets nearly swamped by Alonso but the Aston Martin driver does not try a move going into the first corner as Verstappen disappears up the road ahead of his team-mate.

Verstappen leads by 1.2sec as they cross the line at the end of the lap.

Albon gets ahead of Magnussen for seventh...

02:37 PM BST

Lap 21 of 72 - SC coming in at the end of this lap

Verstappen leads Perez and then Alonso and Gasly.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort

Verstappen backs the pack up in the final sector...

02:36 PM BST

Lap 20 of 72 - SAFETY CAR

Gasly has a five-second time penalty, by the way.

02:32 PM BST

Lap 19 of 72 - This might explain Sargeant's crash

BBW (Brake by Wire) failure shown on Logan's dash... — Matthew Somerfield 🅢🅞🅜🅔🅡🅢Ⓕ① (@SomersF1) August 27, 2023

02:31 PM BST

Lap 18 of 72 - The order under the SC

VER PER ALO GAS SAI ZHO MAG ALB OCO TSU NOR LEC HAM PIA BOT HUL RUS LAW STR

OUT: SAR

Perez is told there are some rain cells about 35 minutes away. We are only a quarter of the way through this race...

02:29 PM BST

Lap 17 of 72 - Sargeant thinks it was a failure on the front-right

He might be right, it was a strange incident where he just seemed to understeer off as he tried to turn right into turn eight.

Russell comes in for the hard tyres, which is fair enough, their race looked pretty compromised at that point.

Anyway, the pack are bunching up. Alex Albon is the only driver who has yet to have a pit stop and is on his starting soft tyre and in eighth place. Most other drivers have pitted twice and some even three times.

02:27 PM BST

Lap 16 of 72 - Yellow flags

Logan Sargeant is in the wall! At a very strange angle at turn eight. That will be a Safety Car, surely... possibly just ran off line. His second big crash of the weekend.

It’s the Safety Car...

02:26 PM BST

Lap 15 of 72 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +3.0 ALO +5.2 GAS +7.2 SAI +8.4 ZHO +12.0 MAG +17.7 PIA +18.9 OCO +20.5 ALB +21.1

02:25 PM BST

Lap 14 of 72 - A bad race for Norris

He is in 12th. Russell started third and is now 18th.

“I was forecasting a podium. F---. How did we mess this up?”

Meanwhile, the rain starts to fall again in the pit lane... it is still sunny around much of the track though.

02:23 PM BST

Lap 13 of 72 - Verstappen leads Perez by three seconds

It’s then Alonso, Gasly, Sainz and Zhou with Magnussen – who stopped quite early to change to softs – in seventh. Perez asking if Verstappen undercut him. It was not his decision to stay out, then.

02:22 PM BST

Lap 12 of 72 - The sun has come out

And Perez comes out of the pits but behind Verstappen by some margin, so Verstappen retakes the lead and Perez keeps second place. The rain they have said is incoming is forecast to be lighter than what we had at the start.

02:21 PM BST

Lap 11 of 72 - Perez leads Verstappen

If it rains again might intermediate become the best tyres again? Maybe. But slicks are the right tyres now. Perez and Verstappen stay out on intermediate tyres as do Gasly and Leclerc in third and fourth.

Verstappen comes in for soft tyres, which means he will undercut Perez and take the lead. Gasly also comes in and does the same. Front wing change for Leclerc, who had damaged it, presumably running through the gravel. Nope. Replays show it was when tangling with a McLaren, I think of Piastri. He lost his right endplate.

LAP 12 & 13/72



Verstappen pits again. He's switched back to slicks. Perez comes in the following lap and returns to the track in P2



Verstappen leads#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3YKlvXgtDQ — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2023

02:19 PM BST

Lap 10 of 72 - Full order

PER VER ZHO GAS ALO SAI LEC TSU OCO NOR LAW MAG RUS ALB PIA BOT HAM HUL STR SAR

Drivers starting to pit for soft tyres, which are the tyres to be on now. The soft tyres are about five seconds quicker than the intermediates.

02:18 PM BST

Lap 9 of 72 - Perez leads Verstappen by 4.8s

Zhou is in third but has Gasly very close behind him.

02:17 PM BST

Lap 8 of 72 - We are at the crossover point of the slicks being the better tyres

Albon just set a 1:26.740, his best of the race, which is not too far off what the intermediate runners are doing. The problem is he is about 2.5 pit stops behind the leader... so will struggle to make up that time.

02:15 PM BST

Lap 7 of 72 - Red Bull have been told to hold onto the intermediate tyre

Verstappen is lapping three seconds faster than Perez currently... will the soft tyres start to come into their own? Albon has just shaved seven seconds off his previous lap time. Norris going well too as Verstappen sets the fastest lap.

02:14 PM BST

Lap 6 of 72 - It's a Red Bull 1-2 again

Perez leads Verstappen by 11 seconds now. Both on intermediate tyres.

02:13 PM BST

Lap 5 of 72 - Norris down in 12th

Russell in 18th behind Hamilton now. A few drivers are still on the soft tyres, including Albon and Piastri. It has eased up if not entirely stopped and there is a dry line appearing but intermediates are the right tyre at the moment. Light rain predicted in 10 minutes, which makes it less likely that the soft tyres will be able to carry on.

Verstappen gets Gasly at turn two, they get very close as the Dutchman goes up the inside, and he now sets about chasing Zhou.

02:10 PM BST

Lap 4 of 72 - Perez leads Zhou and Gasly

Here’s the top 10. Norris stops as does Hamilton.

PER ZHO GAS VER LEC ALO RUS SAI TSU MAG

Ferrari, one way or another, made a complete mess of their pit stops with no intermediates ready when Leclerc came in.

02:09 PM BST

Lap 3 of 72 - Perez is up to fifth already on the intermediates

And then to second and then into the lead within a couple of corners! The drivers who stayed out banked on the rain stopping and the track drying enough for slicks pretty quickly. That has not happened... Leclerc has an excursion into the gravel but keeps going.

LAP 3/72



Verstappen and Alonso, who were running P1 and P2, both pit for inters



Meanwhile Perez now leads the race! #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/MD78x9vcBK — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2023

02:07 PM BST

Lap 2 of 72 - These conditions are not great on slick tyres

Alonso is up into second ahead of Norris! Verstappen is 1.2sec up the road.

Verstappen is told “if you can live with it, stay out” before being told to come in this lap. It’s so, so careful as they go through the tricky middle sector. Perez is seven seconds faster than Verstappen in the middle sector alone.

Verstappen comes in and Norris stays out! But Russell takes the lead at turn one! Up the inside.

02:06 PM BST

THE 2023 DUTCH GP IS GO!

Verstappen and Norris both get decent starts but Verstappen moves across the front of the McLaren to keep the lead comfortably ahead of turn one. Albon is falling backwards as the rain starts to fall. It doesn’t look particularly heavy but it seems steady. Alonso is up into third and Russell stays fourth. Albon gets back into fifth ahead... and the rain has made the final few turns very, very wet! Will anyone come in? Nobody from the top 10 does... Perez does!

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️



IT’S LIGHTS OUT AT ZANDVOORT!!!



Verstappen leads into Turn 1 from Norris and at Turn 3 Alonso moves up to P3#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/V1mw10V0eY — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2023

02:03 PM BST

The formation lap is done...

...and there’s a bit of rain. It’s a long wait at the front for Verstappen.

02:01 PM BST

Starting tyre types

Everyone on the soft tyre apart from Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg, who are on the medium tyres. Due to the rain, everyone has fresh softs or mediums.

Alonso is told there is a little bit of rain about five minutes away.

01:59 PM BST

More from Tom Cary in Zandvoort

“Bizarre Europop vibe to the pre-race grid. Andre Rieu crossed with DJ set, accompanied by what appeared to be a Disney princess-themed orchestra and thousands of flag-waving Dutchies in the stands bouncing to the beat in unison.”

01:56 PM BST

My colleague Tom Cary is on the grid

“It’s a long way back for Lewis,” he writes.

The view from Lewis Hamilton's grid spot

Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon does some reaction tests. His reactions will have to be lightning if he wants to make inroads at the start... he’s way down in 16th.

Ocon does a reaction test

01:50 PM BST

A few spots of rain on the grid as the Dutch national anthem finishes

Nothing significant at the moment, though it seems like if any rain comes it could be in about 30 minutes’ time.

01:49 PM BST

Toto Wolff speaks to Sky Sports F1

“The drivers were quite happy with the installation lap. I think we have a good or not whether it’s enough to beat Lando or not...”

01:48 PM BST

The starting grid

1. VER 2. NOR

3. RUS 4. ALB

5. ALO 6. SAI

7. PER 8. PIA

9. LEC 10. SAR

11. STR 12. GAS

13. HAM 14. HUL

15. ZHO 16. OCO

17. TSU 18. BOT

19. LAW

PIT LANE: MAG

01:46 PM BST

A weather update

1340BST: Circuit is running a gauntlet between a number of showers in the vicinity. "Chance of rain is increasing", FIA forecasters now advise the teams, but it's a real hit-and-miss lottery... — Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) August 27, 2023

01:37 PM BST

Liam Lawson makes his F1 debut today

He was thrown into the deep end at AlphaTauri after Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist in second practice. He hasn’t had much dry running this weekend and has qualified 20th. It is the slowest car in the field, in fairness and I reckon simply finishing this race will be a good result.

AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson during the Netherlands Grand Prix at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort

It’s all good experience and he is definitely in with a shot of winning that second race seat at the team. He will most likely be in place for Monza next week and possibly beyond, depending on how Ricciardo’s recovery goes.

01:32 PM BST

Variable strategies today, by the looks of it

One or two stops? Either is a viable strategy in dry conditions for the #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/oQyHK9ZH30 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 27, 2023

I reckon Verstappen could four-stop and still win...

01:25 PM BST

The sun is out at Zandvoort

It’s still pretty windy, though. In any case, wet races aren’t what they used to be. The wet tyres in essence do not get used other than behind the Safety Car. And the intermediates are so adaptable and durable, even when the tread wears down, that we rarely see much divergence in strategy.

01:24 PM BST

Current constructor standings

01:17 PM BST

Current driver standings - Top 10

With Sergio Perez starting way down this looks likely to grow even more. I wonder when Verstappen will win the championship by?

01:11 PM BST

What Albon said yesterday after his storming qualifying

"It sounds strange to say, but the wind has been really good to us!" 💨



Alex Albon is clearly very happy about an 'amazing weekend' so far for Williams 😅 pic.twitter.com/KTUzrulXfK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 26, 2023

01:08 PM BST

A setback for Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen will start start from the pit lane in today’s #DutchGP after changes to his car under Parc ferme conditions.#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/Dref7pl9He — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 27, 2023

01:03 PM BST

I think the chance of rain before the race is receding

Does not look like there is any significant rain in the area for the next hour or so, though a chance of showers throughout the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake

12:51 PM BST

Verstappen on the threat from McLaren

“You never know what happens, they have been good all weekend, so we’ll see during the race,” Verstappen says.

12:49 PM BST

How Verstappen's win rate compares to the greats

It is worth remembering that before the start of the 2022 season Verstappen had just 20 wins.

Since then he has overtaken Mika Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Juan Manuel Fangio, Niki Laudi, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso and Ayrton Senna. Alain Prost is only six wins ahead so you would imagine he will be caught and then it’s Vettel on 53. Another nine wins would put him as the driver with the third most wins in F1 history. Not bad.

12:42 PM BST

Verstappen going for another record today

12:39 PM BST

Qualifying classification: Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 10.567secs Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.104 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:11.294 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:11.419 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:11.506 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:11.754 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:11.880 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:11.938 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:12.665 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:16.748 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:20.121 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:20.128 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.151 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.230 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:20.250 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.067 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:22.110 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:22.192 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.260 Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.420

12:11 PM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Yesterday’s qualifying session was one of the better ones this season, with the rain adding some jeopardy into proceedings. In the end, though, it was rather predictably Max Verstappen who came out on top, taking his eight pole position of the season by a margin of 0.6sec from Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Norris has been in a rich run of form recently, especially in qualifying. This will be his second front-row start of the season, following on from Silverstone and is his fourth top-four start in the last seven races. He will be hoping to convert that into his third podium of the season.

George Russell qualified in a fine third for Mercedes, well ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton who was eliminated in Q2. The standout performer of qualifying was undoubtedly Alexander Albon, who put in his equal best showing to take fourth. Given he drove a Red Bull for 26 races in 2019 and 2020, that is a good effort.

Alex Albon impressed again for Williams - Getty Images/Peter Fox

Williams were not expected to be so quick here (fourth in Monza would have been less of a surprise, for example) given the configuration of the circuit, but this underlines Williams’s progress as well as Albon’s skill. The changing and tricky conditions had something to do with it, yes, but Q3 was run in dry conditions.

Speaking of the conditions, what chance to do we have of a wet race today? Well, the forecast is a little drier than yesterday when very heavy rain fell in the late morning and early afternoon, but there is definitely some rain around. The F2 running has been dry (with rain just missing the circuit and heading northwards) but there is a corridor of rain heading in the direction of the track. It doesn’t look as if it will be especially heavy, though perhaps enough to warrant intermediates.

I think it would take some bad luck, whatever the weather, to stop Verstappen running away with the race today but you never know. The formation lap for the Dutch Grand Prix gets going at 2pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the day’s action.