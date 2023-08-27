Dutch Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest updates from Zandvoort
01:37 PM BST
Liam Lawson makes his F1 debut today
He was thrown into the deep end at AlphaTauri after Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist in second practice. He hasn’t had much dry running this weekend and has qualified 20th. It is the slowest car in the field, in fairness and I reckon simply finishing this race will be a good result.
It’s all good experience and he is definitely in with a shot of winning that second race seat at the team. He will most likely be in place for Monza next week and possibly beyond, depending on how Ricciardo’s recovery goes.
01:32 PM BST
Variable strategies today, by the looks of it
One or two stops? Either is a viable strategy in dry conditions for the #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/oQyHK9ZH30
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 27, 2023
I reckon Verstappen could four-stop and still win...
01:25 PM BST
The sun is out at Zandvoort
It’s still pretty windy, though. In any case, wet races aren’t what they used to be. The wet tyres in essence do not get used other than behind the Safety Car. And the intermediates are so adaptable and durable, even when the tread wears down, that we rarely see much divergence in strategy.
01:24 PM BST
Current constructor standings
01:17 PM BST
Current driver standings - Top 10
With Sergio Perez starting way down this looks likely to grow even more. I wonder when Verstappen will win the championship by?
01:11 PM BST
What Albon said yesterday after his storming qualifying
"It sounds strange to say, but the wind has been really good to us!" 💨
Alex Albon is clearly very happy about an 'amazing weekend' so far for Williams 😅 pic.twitter.com/KTUzrulXfK
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 26, 2023
01:08 PM BST
A setback for Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen will start start from the pit lane in today’s #DutchGP after changes to his car under Parc ferme conditions.#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/Dref7pl9He
— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 27, 2023
01:03 PM BST
I think the chance of rain before the race is receding
Does not look like there is any significant rain in the area for the next hour or so, though a chance of showers throughout the race.
12:51 PM BST
Verstappen on the threat from McLaren
“You never know what happens, they have been good all weekend, so we’ll see during the race,” Verstappen says.
12:49 PM BST
How Verstappen's win rate compares to the greats
It is worth remembering that before the start of the 2022 season Verstappen had just 20 wins.
Since then he has overtaken Mika Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Juan Manuel Fangio, Niki Laudi, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso and Ayrton Senna. Alain Prost is only six wins ahead so you would imagine he will be caught and then it’s Vettel on 53. Another nine wins would put him as the driver with the third most wins in F1 history. Not bad.
12:42 PM BST
Verstappen going for another record today
🇺🇸 🇲🇨 🇪🇸 🇨🇦 🇦🇹 🇬🇧 🇭🇺 🇧🇪 🇳🇱
🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 ❓@Max33Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel's consecutive wins record at Zandvoort #DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/alC7uAdIiu
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2023
12:39 PM BST
Qualifying classification: Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 10.567secs
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.104
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:11.294
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:11.419
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:11.506
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:11.754
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:11.880
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:11.938
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:12.665
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:16.748
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:20.121
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:20.128
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.151
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.230
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:20.250
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.067
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:22.110
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:22.192
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.260
Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.420
12:11 PM BST
Good afternoon F1 fans
And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Yesterday’s qualifying session was one of the better ones this season, with the rain adding some jeopardy into proceedings. In the end, though, it was rather predictably Max Verstappen who came out on top, taking his eight pole position of the season by a margin of 0.6sec from Lando Norris in the McLaren.
Norris has been in a rich run of form recently, especially in qualifying. This will be his second front-row start of the season, following on from Silverstone and is his fourth top-four start in the last seven races. He will be hoping to convert that into his third podium of the season.
George Russell qualified in a fine third for Mercedes, well ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton who was eliminated in Q2. The standout performer of qualifying was undoubtedly Alexander Albon, who put in his equal best showing to take fourth. Given he drove a Red Bull for 26 races in 2019 and 2020, that is a good effort.
Williams were not expected to be so quick here (fourth in Monza would have been less of a surprise, for example) given the configuration of the circuit, but this underlines Williams’s progress as well as Albon’s skill. The changing and tricky conditions had something to do with it, yes, but Q3 was run in dry conditions.
Speaking of the conditions, what chance to do we have of a wet race today? Well, the forecast is a little drier than yesterday when very heavy rain fell in the late morning and early afternoon, but there is definitely some rain around. The F2 running has been dry (with rain just missing the circuit and heading northwards) but there is a corridor of rain heading in the direction of the track. It doesn’t look as if it will be especially heavy, though perhaps enough to warrant intermediates.
I think it would take some bad luck, whatever the weather, to stop Verstappen running away with the race today but you never know. The formation lap for the Dutch Grand Prix gets going at 2pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the day’s action.
