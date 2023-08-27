Dutch Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest updates from Zandvoort

Max Verstappen starts his home Dutch Grand Prix in pole position at Zandvoort, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris - Shutterstock/Remko de Waal

01:37 PM BST

Liam Lawson makes his F1 debut today

He was thrown into the deep end at AlphaTauri after Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist in second practice. He hasn’t had much dry running this weekend and has qualified 20th. It is the slowest car in the field, in fairness and I reckon simply finishing this race will be a good result.

AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson during the Netherlands Grand Prix at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort

It’s all good experience and he is definitely in with a shot of winning that second race seat at the team. He will most likely be in place for Monza next week and possibly beyond, depending on how Ricciardo’s recovery goes.

01:32 PM BST

Variable strategies today, by the looks of it

One or two stops? Either is a viable strategy in dry conditions for the #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/oQyHK9ZH30 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 27, 2023

I reckon Verstappen could four-stop and still win...

01:25 PM BST

The sun is out at Zandvoort

It’s still pretty windy, though. In any case, wet races aren’t what they used to be. The wet tyres in essence do not get used other than behind the Safety Car. And the intermediates are so adaptable and durable, even when the tread wears down, that we rarely see much divergence in strategy.

01:24 PM BST

Current constructor standings

01:17 PM BST

Current driver standings - Top 10

With Sergio Perez starting way down this looks likely to grow even more. I wonder when Verstappen will win the championship by?

01:11 PM BST

What Albon said yesterday after his storming qualifying

"It sounds strange to say, but the wind has been really good to us!" 💨



Alex Albon is clearly very happy about an 'amazing weekend' so far for Williams 😅 pic.twitter.com/KTUzrulXfK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 26, 2023

01:08 PM BST

A setback for Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen will start start from the pit lane in today’s #DutchGP after changes to his car under Parc ferme conditions.#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/Dref7pl9He — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 27, 2023

01:03 PM BST

I think the chance of rain before the race is receding

Does not look like there is any significant rain in the area for the next hour or so, though a chance of showers throughout the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake

12:51 PM BST

Verstappen on the threat from McLaren

“You never know what happens, they have been good all weekend, so we’ll see during the race,” Verstappen says.

12:49 PM BST

How Verstappen's win rate compares to the greats

It is worth remembering that before the start of the 2022 season Verstappen had just 20 wins.

Since then he has overtaken Mika Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Juan Manuel Fangio, Niki Laudi, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Fernando Alonso and Ayrton Senna. Alain Prost is only six wins ahead so you would imagine he will be caught and then it’s Vettel on 53. Another nine wins would put him as the driver with the third most wins in F1 history. Not bad.

12:42 PM BST

Verstappen going for another record today

12:39 PM BST

Qualifying classification: Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 10.567secs Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.104 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:11.294 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:11.419 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:11.506 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:11.754 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:11.880 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:11.938 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:12.665 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:16.748 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:20.121 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:20.128 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.151 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.230 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:20.250 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.067 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:22.110 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:22.192 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:22.260 Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.420

12:11 PM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Yesterday’s qualifying session was one of the better ones this season, with the rain adding some jeopardy into proceedings. In the end, though, it was rather predictably Max Verstappen who came out on top, taking his eight pole position of the season by a margin of 0.6sec from Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Norris has been in a rich run of form recently, especially in qualifying. This will be his second front-row start of the season, following on from Silverstone and is his fourth top-four start in the last seven races. He will be hoping to convert that into his third podium of the season.

George Russell qualified in a fine third for Mercedes, well ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton who was eliminated in Q2. The standout performer of qualifying was undoubtedly Alexander Albon, who put in his equal best showing to take fourth. Given he drove a Red Bull for 26 races in 2019 and 2020, that is a good effort.

Alex Albon impressed again for Williams - Getty Images/Peter Fox

Williams were not expected to be so quick here (fourth in Monza would have been less of a surprise, for example) given the configuration of the circuit, but this underlines Williams’s progress as well as Albon’s skill. The changing and tricky conditions had something to do with it, yes, but Q3 was run in dry conditions.

Speaking of the conditions, what chance to do we have of a wet race today? Well, the forecast is a little drier than yesterday when very heavy rain fell in the late morning and early afternoon, but there is definitely some rain around. The F2 running has been dry (with rain just missing the circuit and heading northwards) but there is a corridor of rain heading in the direction of the track. It doesn’t look as if it will be especially heavy, though perhaps enough to warrant intermediates.

I think it would take some bad luck, whatever the weather, to stop Verstappen running away with the race today but you never know. The formation lap for the Dutch Grand Prix gets going at 2pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the day’s action.

