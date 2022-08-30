Dutch Grand Prix 2022: What time does the race start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 5, 2021 General view at the start of the race REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wou - REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Introducing Telegraph Sport's newsletter - Formula 1: The Racing Line. Landing in your inbox on the Monday after each race, it provides the perfect recap of the weekend. Sign up here.

Max Verstappen's charge to a second consecutive world title continued with a stunning and dominant victory at the Belgian Grand Prix. The good news for him is that he returns to his home race this weekend, with the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

When is it?

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix runs from Friday September 2 until Sunday September 4.

What time does it start?

First practice starts at 11.30am BST on Friday with second practice from 3pm-4pm later the same day. Final practice is on Saturday at 11am with qualifying at 2pm. The Dutch Grand Prix itself starts at 2pm on Sunday September 4.

Where is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The race will be held at the Circuit Zandvoort, a famously tight and twisting circuit on the North Sea coast. The Dutch GP returned last year for the first time since 1985, with Max Verstappen triumphing in front of an adoring home crowd.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 1pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 12.30pm on Sunday. Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their qualifying show starting at 6.30pm on Saturday with their race highlights program at the same time on Sunday.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately tickets for the race are now sold out, but it is worth keeping an eye on this page in case there are any last-minute returns.

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about Zandvoort?

Circuit length: 4.259km

First grand prix: 1952

Laps: 72

Race distance: 306.648km

Race lap record: 1:11.097 (Lewis Hamilton, 2021)

2020 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Number of corners: 14

Overtaking chances: After last year's first edition, the overtaking opportunities were shown to be a little better than originally feared. The banking on the final corner as well as turns two and three certainly helped.

What are the latest odds?