Dutch Grand Prix 2022 qualifying live: latest news

Tamara Prenn
·10 min read
Dutch Grand Prix 2022 qualifying live: Leclerc fastest after final practice - latest news&nbsp; - Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
02:54 PM

A look at that earlier pit release issue in Q1

02:49 PM

End of Q2

  1. SAI 1:10.814

  2. RUS +0.010

  3. VER +0.113

  4. LEC +0.174

  5. HAM +0.261

  6. NOR +0.320

  7. PER +0.500

  8. STR +0.602

  9. MSC +0.606

  10. TSU +0.614

Eliminated: GAS, OCO, ALO, ZHO, ALB

02:48 PM

Q2 - Norris charges the field

Moving up into fifth, and Albon suffers with the reshuffle, moving down into 14th. Gasly is unable to free himself from elimination, and neither can either of the Alpines.

Alonso struggled with traffic in that final lap, aggrieved in particular by Sergio Perez.

02:45 PM

Q2 - all drivers out

... to battle to make the top ten. All but Albon, who heads in to hope that no one climbs out of the drop zone.

Leclerc moves into second, pushing Hamilton back to third.

02:43 PM

Q2 - final 4 minutes

Albon, currently tenth, pushing in the final sector to improve his position, but holds the spot, only three-tenths above Gasly in 11th - and the elimination zone.

02:40 PM

Q2 - Alonso brimming with confident

He completes a calm yet blistering lap in Q2, looking for a top four start tomorrow. He goes eighth fastest, splitting Sainz and Leclerc in seventh and ninth.

02:38 PM

Q2 - 8 minutes to go

As it stands, the elimination zone is: OCO, ZHO, TSU, MSC, ALO

02:37 PM

Q2 - Hamilton goes second

He's within a tenth of second of Verstappen, and has also changed to new soft tyres. Russell takes fourth, in a Red Bull - Mercedes sandwich.

02:36 PM

Q2 - Verstappen is flying

A 1:10.927, and his teammate is +0.387 behind in second place. The Dutchman does it on used tyres, no less, whereas Leclerc refreshed ahead of his Q2 runout.

02:34 PM

Q2 - back on track

Albon heads back out, and is joined by Verstappen, then Perez.

02:29 PM

Q2 - RED FLAG

Albon comes back in. Over the radio, he mentions the hazard of pigeons ("there's a lot of pigeons out") rather than that of the flare.

The flare has gone out, but the pigeons remain. Earlier, they troubled Russell on the same corner, turn 7.

The race will resume in four minutes.

02:27 PM

Q2 - off we go

15 minutes, 15 drivers... first out is Albon, hunting for another spot in Q3.

Then there's a RED FLAG. Albon is the only driver out...

... and it's a flare, smoking on the track. Guess the colour.

Formula 1 - Formula 1
02:24 PM

An extremely unlucky final lap for Vettel

02:23 PM

Q1: the 15 drivers through to Q2

  1. VER

  2. HAM

  3. TSU

  4. LEC

  5. NOR

  6. RUS

  7. STR

  8. PER

  9. ALO

  10. ALB

  11. GAS

  12. MSC

  13. OCO

  14. SAI

  15. ZHO

02:20 PM

Q1 - Verstappen leads going into Q2

Vettel squanders a chance swerving out onto the gravel, and ends Q1 in 19th place.

DROP: BOT, MAG, RIC, VET, LAT

02:19 PM

Q1 - 1 minute to go

Norris sprints up to fourth, and Tsunoda knocks back Leclerc to move into second place.

02:16 PM

Q1 - disappointment for Ricciardo

The Australian is once again outqualified by his teammate, who is currently 13th. Albon goes through the first sector with the same pace as Russell in third, and will be hoping to make it out of Q1 to continue his streak of excellent driving.

He does it, and moves up to seventh.

02:13 PM

Q1 - Leclerc goes second

Unleashing DRS, he posts a nippy +0.126 under the still-dominant Verstappen, with five minutes to go.

Drop zone with five minutes to go: LAT, MSC, ALB, RIC, VET

02:12 PM

Q1 - Norris and Russell involved in unsafe release

... which will be investigated after the session.

Perez is struggling in the opener, down in 15th and under threat. Vettel, too, doesn't have the pace, below Perez in 16th.

02:10 PM

Q1 - top ten with ten minutes to go

  1. VER

  2. RUS

  3. HAM

  4. SAI

  5. NOR

  6. LEC

  7. MAG

  8. PER

  9. RIC

  10. STR

02:09 PM

Q1 - Verstappen's opener

An intention setting 1:11.317. Sainz is +0.450, and Leclerc is third-fastest, +0.808.

That might be fast enough for Verstappen in Q1, but here comes Russell, only +0.244 behind. Hamilton is hot on his heels, +0.265.

02:07 PM

Q1 - the roar for Verstappen

The atmosphere is astounding, astoundingly orange.

Stroll and Vettel move into first and second, with Stroll setting 1:12.505. Vettel is +0.058 behind.

02:05 PM

Q1 - Tsunoda has first lap time deleted

For exceeding track limits. He was sixth of the first batch of drivers.

Verstappen is out now, with 13 minutes left of Q1. He's joined by Leclerc, Sainz, and teammate Perez.

02:04 PM

Q1 - Magnussen sets first time

... of 1:12.680, and his teammate Schumacher is +0.145 behind. Albon was faster in practice, but can't catch either of the Haas drivers.

Zhou does, pushing them down a place.

02:02 PM

Q1 - Schumacher and Magnussen lead the way

All on soft, followed by Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Latifi and the two Alfa Romeos in Bottoas and Zhou.

02:01 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins

As a reminder, it's 18 minutes and all 20 drivers, with 15 moving into Q2.

01:52 PM

Predictions?

Any of the top five fastest earlier today - Leclerc, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton - could be in with a shot at pole position in what should be, fingers crossed, a feisty qualifying session.

It's hard to ignore the home favourite, however.

British driver Lewis Hamilton of AMG Mercedes F1 Team during the third free practice session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 03 September 2022 - Remko de Waal/Shutterstock
British driver Lewis Hamilton of AMG Mercedes F1 Team during the third free practice session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 03 September 2022 - Remko de Waal/Shutterstock

01:42 PM

Otmar Szafnauer speaks

The Alpine team principal is not happy about the Oscar Piastri ruling, to say the least.

Even if there's a legal loophole, or some legal technicality where he's allowed to leave, it's not about that. It's about our agreement in November, and our agreement was we do a bunch of things for him.

Making him our reserve driver, including running him in last years car, including simulator sessions [...] We did all those things for him, he only had to do a couple of things for us, and those were to either take a seat with us or be placed in a seat for 23 and 24, and that didn't happen.

Otmar Szafnauer of Alpine and Romainia during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Peter J Fox/Getty Images
Otmar Szafnauer of Alpine and Romainia during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Peter J Fox/Getty Images

01:36 PM

Oscar Piastri speaks following confirmation that he will drive for McLaren in 2023

01:25 PM

Ahead of tomorrow's race: current constructor standings

01:23 PM

Max Verstappen is out on his own in F1 – so why is he not more respected?

No one would deny that Verstappen has been impressive. He has barely put a foot wrong and with nine wins to his name already this season, the 24 year-old may well break the record of 13 wins in a single season (held jointly by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel) if he can win five of the last eight races. But not everyone is convinced he is being as hard as he could be.

Read the full piece by Tom Cary here.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing arrives for the third free practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 03 September 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands will be held at the Circuit Zandvoort race track on 04 September 2022. - Christian Bruna/Shutterstock
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing arrives for the third free practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 03 September 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands will be held at the Circuit Zandvoort race track on 04 September 2022. - Christian Bruna/Shutterstock

01:17 PM

Blue skies above Circuit Zandvoort

Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel steers is car during the third free practice session ahead of the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit on September 3, 2022 - Andrej Isakovic/AFP
Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel steers is car during the third free practice session ahead of the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit on September 3, 2022 - Andrej Isakovic/AFP

01:12 PM

A look at the driver standings after 14 rounds

01:10 PM

It couldn't be the Dutch Grand Prix without the Orange Army

crowds orange army dutch grand prix - Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP
crowds orange army dutch grand prix - Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP
Max verstappen red bull dutch grand prix - Andrej Isakovic/AFP
Max verstappen red bull dutch grand prix - Andrej Isakovic/AFP
Orange wigs Dutch Grand Prix - Dan Istitene/Formula 1
Orange wigs Dutch Grand Prix - Dan Istitene/Formula 1

01:05 PM

Final practice classification

  1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:11.632

  2. George Russell, Mercedes +0.066

  3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.161

  4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +0.339

  5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +0.524

  6. Sergio Perez, Red Bull +0.544

  7. Fernando Alonso, Alpine +0.695

  8. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin +0.859

  9. Mick Schumacher, Haas +0.926

  10. Lando Norris, McLaren +0.959

  11. Kevin Magnussen, Haas +0.974

  12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.141

  13. Alexander Albon, Williams +1.143

  14. Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1.371

  15. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +1.414

  16. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +1.624

  17. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren +1.667

  18. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +1.727

  19. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +1.789

  20. Nicholas Latifi, Williams +1.993

12:12 PM

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of qualification day at the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix

Perhaps the most notable piece of news from the world of Formula 1 to come out yesterday involved none of the twenty drivers that will take to the Circuit Zandvoort for qualifying this afternoon. Instead, McLaren’s announcement that Oscar Piastri would take up the seat vacated by Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 put to bed a tumultuous tussle for the young driver with his current team, Alpine.

Alpine was adamant that their reserve driver was contracted to race for the team next season, going as far as announcing him in August, but Piastri argued that his contract, signed in November 2021, was invalid - which was confirmed on Friday by the Contract Recognition board who ruled unanimously in Piastri's favour after week-long deliberations.

The French team, where Piastri currently serves as a reserve driver, may be rightly frustrated that a driver they have invested millions of pounds in has signed for their direct rival for fourth place. Focus will now shift to other targets, like Pierre Gasly, believed to be the team’s first choice.

Oscar Piatri Alpine McLaren - Nacho Doce/Reuters
Oscar Piatri Alpine McLaren - Nacho Doce/Reuters

But back to the business at hand: runaway home favourite and last year’s winner Max Verstappen struggled in the two practice sessions, breaking down with gearbox trouble in the first, and registering a lacklustre eighth-quickest time in the second.

By early this afternoon, however, Verstappen was able to get out on soft tyres and drive with a pace that should keep his rivals troubled. He was third-fastest in final practice, with only a tenth and a half between first place Charles Leclerc, George Russell in second, and the Dutchman.

Russell and his teammate Lewis Hamilton have much more to confident about in Holland than their W13 has had on other circuits, and speaking after practice two, Hamilton noted that the team has “landed in a much sweeter spot with the car, just being [on] a very different track.”

Hamilton in particular will be keen to set himself up for a successful grand prix today after his first DNF at Spa last weekend following his collision with Fernando Alonso.

With three teams battling seriously for a chance at pole, we should be in for a thrilling afternoon - just over an hour to go until green lights.

