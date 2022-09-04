Dutch Grand Prix 2022, F1 live: Max Verstappen starts in pole position - latest news

Tamara Prenn
·7 min read
Max Verstappen -&nbsp;dutch grand prix 2022 f1 live race results zandvoort news - EPA&nbsp;
Max Verstappen - dutch grand prix 2022 f1 live race results zandvoort news - EPA

01:51 PM

10 minutes to go... Esteban Ocon speaks to Sky Sports F1

On the day's target:

The points - that's what the target is. Obviously we don't start exactly where we want to [...] but that's going to be the end today, the points.

A weather report from the Frenchman:

It's cooler than yesterday and there's a bit of cloud cover - I don't know if the rain is going to hit us at some point.

01:40 PM

Verstappen will be hard to beat

But nothing is impossible. Ferrari and Mercedes should be imbued with confidence after the weekend's practice and qualifying sessions and will seek to disrupt from the offset. But with the fans on his side, a title to defend, and a car of hard-to-beat quality... the smart money's on the Dutchman.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares for the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands, Zandvoort&nbsp; - Remko de Waal/Shutterstock&nbsp;
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares for the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands, Zandvoort - Remko de Waal/Shutterstock

01:39 PM

Lance Stroll speaks speaks to Sky Sports F1

On the atmosphere:

I feel like I'm in Ibiza right now.

On yesterday's early exit from Q3 due to technical problems:

It was a shame yesterday. In one way, we were kind of fortunate it happened in Q3, not first lap of Q3, but there was definitely pace in the car for a couple of positions further up the grid, but we'll get them back today.

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Clive Mason/Getty Images
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Clive Mason/Getty Images

01:33 PM

Here comes the Orange Army

The noise and atmosphere at Circuit Zandvoort is immense: music and noise, choreography, and almost everything orange. When interviewed this morning, Leclerc was adamant that fans cheered for other drivers than Verstappen. I'd like to see some proof.

Fans wait for the start of the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit on September 4, 2022. (Photo by Remko de Waal / AFP - Remko de Waal/AFP
Fans wait for the start of the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit on September 4, 2022. (Photo by Remko de Waal / AFP - Remko de Waal/AFP
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 4, 2022 Fans of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the stand during the drivers parade - Yves Herman/Reuters
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 4, 2022 Fans of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the stand during the drivers parade - Yves Herman/Reuters
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Dan Mullan/Getty Images
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Fans on the stands wait for the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 - Peter Dejong/AP
Fans on the stands wait for the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 - Peter Dejong/AP

01:29 PM

Tyre strategy

Pirelli recommends a two-stop strategy, soft-medium-medium or medium-soft-medium. But positioning is crucial at a tricky-to-overtake track like Circuit Zandvoort which might tempt drivers into only taking one pitstop.

01:24 PM

Constructor standings ahead of today's race

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 3: Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff during the Final Practice ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Cicuit Zandvoort on September 3, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - BSR Agency/Getty Images
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 3: Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff during the Final Practice ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Cicuit Zandvoort on September 3, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - BSR Agency/Getty Images

01:23 PM

And how the drivers will line up this afternoon

1. VER 2. LEC

3. SAI 4. HAM

5. PER 6. RUS

7. NOR 8. MSC

9. TSU 10. STR

11. GAS 12. OCO

13. ALO 14. ZHO

15. ALB 16. BOT

17. RIC 18. MAG

19. VET 20. LAT

01:07 PM

Yesterday's qualifying times

  1. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 10.342

  2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:10.363

  3. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:10.434

  4. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:10.648)

  5. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1|:11.077

  6. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP (1:11.147

  7. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.174

  8. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas 1:11.442

  9. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpb) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.556

  10. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:11.416

  11. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:11.512

  12. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:11.605

  13. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:11.613

  14. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.704

  15. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:11.802

  16. Valterri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.961

  17. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:12.081

  18. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 1:12.319

  19. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1@12.391

  20. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:13.353

01:06 PM

As they are: driver standings ahead of today's Dutch Grand Prix

01:04 PM

Here's hoping those with front row seats aren't as disruptive as they were on Saturday

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Richard Verschoor of Netherlands and Trident (20) passes pigeons during the Round 12:Zandvoort Sprint race of the Formula 2 Championship at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Lars Baron/Formula 1
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Richard Verschoor of Netherlands and Trident (20) passes pigeons during the Round 12:Zandvoort Sprint race of the Formula 2 Championship at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Lars Baron/Formula 1

11:39 AM

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort

Max Verstappen thrilled an electric crowd pipping Charles Leclerc to win pole position in yesterday's qualifying session by two hundredths of a second. With his fourth pole of the season, Verstappen has every chance of streaking away from his world championship rivals should on home turf today.

But he was just about the only driver on the track beaming after Saturday's session. Sergio Perez spun out on the final turn of his qualifying campaign and the ensuing yellow flag stopped some drivers, most notably Lewis Hamilton, from improving on their provisional positions.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was frustrated after the session, claiming that Hamilton, who starts in 4th, was "a tenth up on Verstappen and Leclerc.

"Lewis played for the podium. We were ahead. Obviously it's not the case at the end."

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: An orange flare is pictured on the track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Lars Baron/Formula 1
ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: An orange flare is pictured on the track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Lars Baron/Formula 1

Aston Martin had an unsatisfying afternoon, with both drivers exiting their sessions prematurely: Sebastian Vettel in Q1 after skidding onto the gravel, and Lance Stroll at the start of Q3, after a technical issue forced his retirement without setting a time.

But spare a thought for Daniel Ricciardo, starting in 17th, against a backdrop of the twin indignities of his teammate Lando Norris starting ten places higher on the grid, and the prospect of an uncertain future as he remains without a seat for 2023.

Ricciardo will need to impress now more than ever, particularly as Alpine are more likely to make a play for Pierre Gasly to partner Esteban Ocon next year over their former driver, who did not leave the team on the best terms.

So, to Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen is the returning champion and de facto contemporary master, as the 2021 iteration of the race was the first run on the track since 1985. And what a track it is: one of the shorter circuits the drivers will race on this season, banked and undulating, with challenging curves. This makes overtaking all the more difficult, leaving challengers with everything to do on turn 1.

Such curving conditions have suited the mercurial Mercedes and Ferrari race cars this weekend, so whilst Verstappen is a worthy favourite, any challenge from the top of the pack should not be ruled out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Toronto Raptors sign forward Josh Jackson, the fourth pick of 2017 NBA draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Josh Jackson. The six-foot-eight, 207-pound native of San Diego averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 51 games (three starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento. He shot 40 per cent (120-300) from the field and scored in double figures 13 times, highlighted by a season-best 24 points Jan. 3 at Milwaukee. Jackson, 25, was picked fourth overall by Phoenix in the 2017 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebou

  • No. 1 seed Swiatek advances to 4th round | US Open updates

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament: No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open. Swiatek won the last five games of the second set and has a potential path to a U.S. Open championship that does not include any past tournament champions. With Serena Williams headed into retirement following her loss Friday, there’s not a single past champion still playing in the tournament. That could open the door for Swiatek — and

  • French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault

    NEW YORK (AP) — A professional tennis player from France who reached a career-high ranking of No. 39 last year has accused her former coach of rape and sexual assault. The French Tennis Federation said in a statement Saturday that it is “standing by” Fiona Ferro, a 25-year-old who lost in qualifying at the U.S. Open last week, “in the proceedings she has initiated against her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre.” The federation added that it “is examining the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit in t

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.