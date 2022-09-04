Dutch Grand Prix 2022, F1 live: Max Verstappen starts in pole position - latest news

Max Verstappen - dutch grand prix 2022 f1 live race results zandvoort news - EPA

01:51 PM

10 minutes to go... Esteban Ocon speaks to Sky Sports F1

On the day's target:

The points - that's what the target is. Obviously we don't start exactly where we want to [...] but that's going to be the end today, the points.

A weather report from the Frenchman:

It's cooler than yesterday and there's a bit of cloud cover - I don't know if the rain is going to hit us at some point.

01:40 PM

Verstappen will be hard to beat

But nothing is impossible. Ferrari and Mercedes should be imbued with confidence after the weekend's practice and qualifying sessions and will seek to disrupt from the offset. But with the fans on his side, a title to defend, and a car of hard-to-beat quality... the smart money's on the Dutchman.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares for the Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 04 September 2022. Formula One Grand Prix of the Netherlands, Zandvoort - Remko de Waal/Shutterstock

01:39 PM

Lance Stroll speaks speaks to Sky Sports F1

On the atmosphere:

I feel like I'm in Ibiza right now.

On yesterday's early exit from Q3 due to technical problems:

It was a shame yesterday. In one way, we were kind of fortunate it happened in Q3, not first lap of Q3, but there was definitely pace in the car for a couple of positions further up the grid, but we'll get them back today.

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Clive Mason/Getty Images

01:33 PM

Here comes the Orange Army

The noise and atmosphere at Circuit Zandvoort is immense: music and noise, choreography, and almost everything orange. When interviewed this morning, Leclerc was adamant that fans cheered for other drivers than Verstappen. I'd like to see some proof.

Fans wait for the start of the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit on September 4, 2022. (Photo by Remko de Waal / AFP - Remko de Waal/AFP

Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - September 4, 2022 Fans of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the stand during the drivers parade - Yves Herman/Reuters

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing fans enjoy the atmosphere prior to the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fans on the stands wait for the start of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 - Peter Dejong/AP

01:29 PM

Tyre strategy

Pirelli recommends a two-stop strategy, soft-medium-medium or medium-soft-medium. But positioning is crucial at a tricky-to-overtake track like Circuit Zandvoort which might tempt drivers into only taking one pitstop.

01:24 PM

Constructor standings ahead of today's race

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 3: Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff during the Final Practice ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Cicuit Zandvoort on September 3, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - BSR Agency/Getty Images

01:23 PM

And how the drivers will line up this afternoon

1. VER 2. LEC

3. SAI 4. HAM

5. PER 6. RUS

7. NOR 8. MSC

9. TSU 10. STR

11. GAS 12. OCO

13. ALO 14. ZHO

15. ALB 16. BOT

17. RIC 18. MAG

19. VET 20. LAT

01:07 PM

Yesterday's qualifying times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 10.342 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:10.363 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:10.434 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:10.648) Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1|:11.077 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP (1:11.147 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.174 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas 1:11.442 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpb) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.556 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:11.416 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:11.512 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:11.605 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:11.613 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.704 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:11.802 Valterri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.961 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:12.081 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 1:12.319 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1@12.391 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:13.353

01:06 PM

As they are: driver standings ahead of today's Dutch Grand Prix

01:04 PM

Here's hoping those with front row seats aren't as disruptive as they were on Saturday

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Richard Verschoor of Netherlands and Trident (20) passes pigeons during the Round 12:Zandvoort Sprint race of the Formula 2 Championship at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Lars Baron/Formula 1

11:39 AM

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort

Max Verstappen thrilled an electric crowd pipping Charles Leclerc to win pole position in yesterday's qualifying session by two hundredths of a second. With his fourth pole of the season, Verstappen has every chance of streaking away from his world championship rivals should on home turf today.

But he was just about the only driver on the track beaming after Saturday's session. Sergio Perez spun out on the final turn of his qualifying campaign and the ensuing yellow flag stopped some drivers, most notably Lewis Hamilton, from improving on their provisional positions.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was frustrated after the session, claiming that Hamilton, who starts in 4th, was "a tenth up on Verstappen and Leclerc.

"Lewis played for the podium. We were ahead. Obviously it's not the case at the end."

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: An orange flare is pictured on the track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 03, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. - Lars Baron/Formula 1

Aston Martin had an unsatisfying afternoon, with both drivers exiting their sessions prematurely: Sebastian Vettel in Q1 after skidding onto the gravel, and Lance Stroll at the start of Q3, after a technical issue forced his retirement without setting a time.

But spare a thought for Daniel Ricciardo, starting in 17th, against a backdrop of the twin indignities of his teammate Lando Norris starting ten places higher on the grid, and the prospect of an uncertain future as he remains without a seat for 2023.

Ricciardo will need to impress now more than ever, particularly as Alpine are more likely to make a play for Pierre Gasly to partner Esteban Ocon next year over their former driver, who did not leave the team on the best terms.

So, to Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen is the returning champion and de facto contemporary master, as the 2021 iteration of the race was the first run on the track since 1985. And what a track it is: one of the shorter circuits the drivers will race on this season, banked and undulating, with challenging curves. This makes overtaking all the more difficult, leaving challengers with everything to do on turn 1.

Such curving conditions have suited the mercurial Mercedes and Ferrari race cars this weekend, so whilst Verstappen is a worthy favourite, any challenge from the top of the pack should not be ruled out.