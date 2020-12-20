Netherlands bans flights from UK due to fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain

The air travel ban from 5am (GMT) on Sunday 20 December will likely stay in place until at least 1 January. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Netherlands has announced that it will ban flights from the UK due to fears over a new variant of the coronavirus, which could be 70% more infectious.

It comes after the Dutch government confirmed at least one case of the same mutation that has prompted parts of Britain to return to lockdown rules.

The country’s health ministry said the case in Holland had been identified at the beginning of December and is being investigated. It said that the air travel ban from 5am (GMT) on Sunday 20 December will likely stay in place until at least 1 January.

"An infectious mutation of the COVID-19 virus is circulating in the United Kingdom. It is said to spread more easily and faster and is more difficult to detect," the Dutch health ministry said in a statement.

The Dutch public health body, the RIVM, therefore "recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passenger movements.”

Currently, the Netherlands is under a five-week lockdown until mid-January with schools and all non-essential shops closed to slow a surge in the virus.

PM Mark Rutte has advised Dutch citizens not to travel unless strictly necessary.

"Over the next few days, together with other EU member states, (the government) will explore the scope for further limiting the risk of the new strain of the virus being brought over from the UK," a government statement said.

A government statement said that Rutte’s cabinet is “closely monitoring” the developments of the COVID-19 virus abroad and is “investigating the possibilities for additional measures for other modes of transport.”

It added: "In the coming days, it will, in close collaboration with other EU member states, look into the possibilities of further restricting imports of the virus from the United Kingdom."

Similarly, the UK’s Foreign Office has advised against all but “essential travel” to the Netherlands.

“Travellers should consult their airline operator before travelling. This ban does not currently apply to car, ferry and train passengers, though the Dutch government are keeping this under review and advise against all but essential travel via these means,” the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said.

Additionally, all passengers arriving in the Netherlands are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

On Saturday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced stricter coronavirus measures in London, the South East and East of England amid concerns about the spread of a new strain of the virus which may be up to 70% more transmissible.

Johnson introduced a fourth tier of COVID-19 restrictions in the regions, as well as unveiling tighter plans around households gathering during Christmas.

The devolved governments of Wales and Scotland Wales also announced new measures on Saturday.

All of Wales will be placed into the highest level of lockdown (tier 4) with all non-essential shops closing.

Meanwhile, cross-border travel has been banned in Scotland. Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon there would be a strict travel ban from Scotland to the rest of the UK throughout the festive season.

We’re in close contact with UK 🇬🇧 officials on the new #COVID19 virus variant. They’ll continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 19, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was in "close contact" with the UK about the new strain of the virus, with the international health body and Britain sharing information and analysis about the outbreak.

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the UK had informed WHO about the development after modelling showed a rapid spread in South East England.

During a press conference on Saturday, the UK government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance said the new coronavirus strain is thought to have emerged in the UK in mid-September. By December, it was responsible for more than 60% of infections in London, Vallance said.

The Tier 4 restrictions mean that 18 million people in the UK will now be unable to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

For residents in tiers one, two and three, rules allowing up to three households to meet will now be limited to Christmas Day only. In tier four, people should not mix with anyone outside their own household, apart from support bubbles, the PM said.

