As Dutch Fork tops Dorman, Tom Knotts sounds support for star tailback Jarvis Green

Jarvis Green added another big highlight to his Mr. Football resume on Friday night.

The Dutch Fork running back and Mr. Football finalist delivered a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help the Silver Foxes to a 35-18 win over Dorman on Friday in the second round of the Class 5A Upper State high school football playoffs.

Dutch Fork will host Spartanburg in the third round next week. The Silver Foxes defeated the Vikings 27-25 on Aug. 26 when Justin Welch hit a game-winning field goal on the final play of the game.

“I think it was a Mr. Football type of moment,” Green said. “I told coach to just give me the ball. We needed a play and we were on a drought. So, I told coach to give me the ball and I will make a play. God put me in that spot and I made a play.”

Green finished with 246 yards and three touchdowns but none bigger than the big run in the fourth quarter. The senior is committed to James Madison, but Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts was wondering why in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson have yet to offer him a scholarship.

“I don’t know why Dabo (Swinney) and (Shane) Beamer aren’t knocking the door down,” Knotts said. “That last run was typical of Jarvis all year. He might be happy where he is going, but it doesn’t make any sense to me. It looks to me like another Jalin Hyatt scenario.”

Hyatt, a former Dutch Fork standout receiver, never was offered by Clemson or South Carolina and is having a breakout session with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Dutch Fork scored on its first two possessions Friday on quarterback Aliam Appler’s 51-yard run on the second play of the game and then Green’s 28-yard run to lead 14-6 with 4:05 left in the first quarter.

The Silver Foxes were up 28-6 after Appler’s 6-yard run with 8:36 left in the third quarter. Appler was 7-of-12 passing for 102 yards and also rushed for 86.

But Dorman battled back as quarterback DJ Porter scored on a 5-yard run. On DF’s next possession, the Cavs’ picked off a pass to set up an 11-yard run by Porter to cut the lead to 28-18 with 1:13 left in the third quarter.

Porter, an Appalachian State commit, threw for 83 yards and rushed for 80 with three total touchdowns. He left the game for a series in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Dorman forced a punt on Dutch Fork’s next possession but couldn’t move the ball. The Silver Foxes then put the game away on Green’s run.

Dorman ends the season with a 9-3 record in Dustin Curtis’ first year with the Cavs. Curtis is a former A.C. Flora and Westwood head coach.

Hammond 45, Porter-Gaud 0

Quarterback Dylan Richardson threw three touchdown passes and ran for one as the Skyhawks shut out the Cyclones in the SCISA 4A semifinals.

Hammond advances to the state championship game and will play Laurence Manning next Friday at Charleston Southern University. The Skyhawks will be going for their sixth straight championship.

Rucker Brannon blocked two punts for the Skyhawks, one recovered for a touchdown and another for a safety.

Saluda 23, Gray Collegiate 16

Tyleke Mathis scored a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:03 left as the Tigers knocked off defending state champion Gray Collegiate in the second round of the 2A Upper State playoffs.

Saluda trailed 16-8 but tied the game on quarterback Drew Arant’s 2-yard run and Mathis’ two-point conversion with 2:29 left in the third quarter.

Mathis finished with 261 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

BJ Montgomery and Blaine Redmond each had TD runs for the War Eagles. Montgomery finished with 81 yards and Redmond had 61.

Gray quarterback Riley Staton threw for 133 yards.

Abbeville 49, Newberry 7

Jha’Louis Hadden and Altavious Patterson each had two touchdown runs as the Panthers defeated the Bulldogs on Thursday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Abbeville will host the Silver Bluff-Fairfield Central winner next week. Zay Rayford led Abbeville with 78 yards rushing and a TD.

Newberry finishes the year at 5-7 in Cedrick Jeter’s first season as coach. The Bulldogs’ lone score came on a Kenton Caldwell to Jamel Howse in the fourth quarter.