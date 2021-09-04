‘This is for Jack.’ Dutch Fork takes step in healing process, wins first game back

Shortly after the postgame huddle Friday night, one by one, Dutch Fork football players made their way to the area behind their bench.

Kelly Hewins Alkhatib stood just behind the fence behind the Silver Foxes bench holding a banner with her son’s photo that was signed by the Byrnes High School booster club. Silver Foxes players hugged Hewins Alkhatib after the 56-25 victory at Nixon Field.

It was the first time Dutch Fork played a game since the death of offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib. He died after collapsing at a night practice on Aug. 24. Dutch Fork didn’t play last week and returned to practice Monday. A memorial was held last Friday night in place of the team’s scheduled game against Gaffney.

A Richland County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told The State this week that the investigation was ongoing and there was no timetable on releasing an autopsy report.

But Friday’s game was another step in the healing process for the Alkhatib family and entire Dutch Fork community.

“I went up to her and said, ‘This is for Jack,’ and gave her a hug,” Dutch Fork linebacker Coby Donelson said. “The bus ride up here was very quiet but we knew we had to play for Jack. We didn’t show it in the first half but in the second half we got it straight.”

Reminders of Alkhatib were seen across Nixon Field and on the Dutch Fork sidelines. When Dutch Fork players gathered in a pregame huddle before going back to locker room, they all yelled, “Let’s do it for Jack!”

Signs with Alkhatib’s No. 60 were displayed on the fence on both sides of the stadium. Silver Foxes players wore a black sticker with Alkhatib’s No. 60 on the black of their helmets. Dutch Fork quarterback Davin Patterson came running onto the field wearing a towel with “Let Your Light Shine 60” on it.

There was a 60-second moment of silence before the invocation, and the Byrnes booster club had a signed banner with Alkhatib’s photo on it to give to Kelly Hewins Alkhatib, who wore a green No. 60 jersey. She stood by the entrance during the pregame to watch the Silver Foxes take the field and was in the front row of the stands during the game.

“These last two weeks have been life-altering. You never expect something like that to happen. It was tragic,” Patterson said. “We all love Jack and miss him. We were the core of our team. ... To come out and win for him means the world.”

Patterson and other players were disappointed they didn’t score 60 in honor of their late teammate’s number, but they were glad to get the win.

After the game, Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts gathered his team together for a prayer and reflected on the past two weeks.

Knotts spoke for the first time publicly since Alhatib’s death. He didn’t attend last Friday’s memorial because he wasn’t feeling well and spent Monday and Tuesday in the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure.

Knotts showed up at practice on Thursday and rode up with the team bus for Friday’s game.

“It has been a tough two weeks,” Knotts said. “You lose a player and you never want that to happen on your watch. A mama lost her son, we lost a player and a friend. Lot of these guys were really hurting and a lot of these guys are grieving in their own way. It is going to take a while.

“But that is a part of life and we will move on and grow from it. But it has been a tearful and hurtful two weeks.”

Knotts is giving his players the weekend off, and they won’t practice again until Tuesday. Dutch Fork has an open week next, and Knotts thinks it comes at the right time.

But it was clear Friday night that Alkhatib’s spirit and presence will be with the program as they move forward in pursuit of their sixth straight state title.

“It has been like a roller coaster — one day you feel better, then you feel worse,” Donelson said. “At the end of the day, we are here for a bigger purpose and to win that sixth ring for him.”