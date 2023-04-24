Dutch farmers’ party clash with veterans over upside down flag protests

Dutch farmers protest in The Hague against government policies to limit nitrogen emissions - Reuters

Supporters of Dutch farmers furious at green laws have been urged to stop flying the flag of the Netherlands upside down.

Veterans groups called for the practice to be ended, ahead of the celebrations for May 4 and 5, the Dutch days of remembrance and liberation.

Mayors also demanded flags be flown correctly ahead of June’s King’s Day, a national day of celebration in the Netherlands, amid ongoing protests against plans to reduce nitrogen emissions in agriculture.

The Farmers-Citizen Movement (BBB) triumphed in regional elections last month after a sting of tractor protests against compulsory farm buy-outs to hit EU climate reduction targets.

A regular sight at the protests, which drew global attention and the support of Donald Trump, were farmers flying the flag of the Netherlands upside down as a symbol of their rage against the political establishment.

‘Upside-down flag hurts people’

“For us, seeing that flag hanging upside down is painful. Our child, our parent, partner, brother or sister came home in a coffin under that same flag,” a letter published by the families of Dutch soldiers and World War II victims said.

“Their lives were lost in the service of the Dutch people. For your peace and democracy. It was years ago, but for us, it feels like yesterday,” it added.

Royal commissioner Arno Brok said. “The effect and power of the signal are over. In deference to those who want to commemorate May 4 and Liberation Day, it is right to stop the reverse flags,”

“I will not stand in the way of freedom of expression. Certainly not when someone wants to protest or demonstrate in their own home,” IJsselstein Mayor Patrick van Domburg told the NOS broadcaster.

“But on days like King’s Day or 4 and 5 May, seeing an upside-down flag hurts people. We need to be mindful of that, too.”

The BBB, which was only founded in 2019, came from nowhere to become the largest party in all 12 Dutch provinces in an electoral victory that shook Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition government.

After the triumph, the BBB urged its supporters to stop flying the flag upside down but the symbol of protest has persisted.